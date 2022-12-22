Food banks struggle to keep up with demand as Congress passes an $858 billion military spending bill
On this edition of Your Call, we find out how food banks are handling increased demand. More than 53 million people turned to food banks last year, one-third more than before the pandemic, according to Feeding America.
With inflation rates causing food prices to skyrocket over 10 percent in the last year and over 60 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, what are food banks and other charities doing to provide more support for their communities?
As people struggle to put food on the table, Congress just passed an $858 billion military budget and Republicans derailed the Child Tax Credit expansion.
Guests:
Craig Hotti, board vice president of Alameda County Food Bank
Ronnell Hunt, community education specialist at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Tanis Crosby, executive director of San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Ashik Siddique, research analyst for the National Priorities Project, working on the federal budget and military spending
