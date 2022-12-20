How should we talk about suicide in light of tWitch’s death?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss suicide and mental health in light of the recent death of dancer and DJ Steven “tWitch” Boss.

The US has the highest suicide rate of any wealthy nation, according to the CommonWealth Fund. There were over 45,000 suicides in 2020, and 80 percent of those who took their lives are men, according to the CDC.

How can we support those with suicidal thoughts and how can we reach those who are suffering in silence?

Guests:

Stacey Freedenthal, associate professor at the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work, and author of Helping the Suicidal Person: Tips and Techniques for Professionals, and the forthcoming book, Loving Someone with Suicidal Thoughts: What Family, Friends, and Partners Can Say and Do

Dr. Gregory Scott Brown, board-certified psychiatrist, affiliate faculty member at the University of Texas Dell Medical School, mental health columnist with Men’s Health, and author of The Self-Healing Mind: An Essential Five-Step Practice to Overcoming Anxiety and Depression, and Revitalizing Your Life

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Suicidal thoughts are often hidden. Here’s how to talk about it.

Men's Health: Why tWitch's Death Is So Hard to Process

The New York Times: A Suicide Therapist’s Secret Past

Speaking of Suicide: Where Are They Now?: The Fate of Suicide Attempt Survivors

CBS: Death of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss shines light on suicide prevention