Media Roundtable: Supreme Court hears cases with major implications for democracy and LGBTQ rights

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss two cases in front of the Supreme Court that would have major impacts on LGBTQ rights and federal election rules.

The case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, is a challenge by a Colorado website designer to a state law that bars businesses that are open to the public from discriminating against gay people or announcing their intent to do so. The designer, Lorie Smith, argues that subjecting her to the law would violate her right to free speech. Colorado counters that exempting Smith from the law would open a Pandora’s box that would “upend anti-discrimination law – and other laws too,” according to SCOUT blog

The justices also considered Moore v. Harper, a case that would give state lawmakers unfettered power to set rules for voting and elections, without state constitutional limits.

Guests:

Mark Joseph Stern is a senior writer covering courts and the law for Slate Magazine. Mark has covered the U.S. Supreme Court, federal appellate and district courts, and state and local courts since 2013

