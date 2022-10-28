Media Roundtable: Anti-government protests in Iran spread amid deadly crackdown

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the growing protests in Iran in spite of the government’s lethal crackdown.

It has been six weeks since the 22-year-old Iranian- Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini tragically died while in custody of the so-called morality police. On Wednesday, tens of thousand of mourners marked the 40th day of her death by visiting her gravesite in her hometown of Saqqez, in the northwestern Kurdistan province.

There were also mass protests in other cities across Iran. October 26 and 27, Iran’s security forces intensified their use of unlawful force — including by shooting firearms with live ammunition, metal pellets and teargas — against protesters and mourners who had gathered in Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah and Lorestan provinces, according to Amnesty International.

At least 234 protesters, including 29 children, have been killed, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group. More than 12,000 have been arrested.

