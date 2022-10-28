© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Anti-government protests in Iran spread amid deadly crackdown

Published October 28, 2022 at 9:09 AM PDT
_127382879_mediaitem127346528.jpg
Photos and videos posted online showed a large number of people walking to the cemetery

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the growing protests in Iran in spite of the government’s lethal crackdown.

It has been six weeks since the 22-year-old Iranian- Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini tragically died while in custody of the so-called morality police. On Wednesday, tens of thousand of mourners marked the 40th day of her death by visiting her gravesite in her hometown of Saqqez, in the northwestern Kurdistan province.

There were also mass protests in other cities across Iran. October 26 and 27, Iran’s security forces intensified their use of unlawful force — including by shooting firearms with live ammunition, metal pellets and teargas — against protesters and mourners who had gathered in Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah and Lorestan provinces, according to Amnesty International.

At least 234 protesters, including 29 children, have been killed, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group. More than 12,000 have been arrested.

Guests:

Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for The Independent

Web Resources:

The Independent: ‘Everyone knew their role’: How Iranians united on a night of dramatic protest against the regime

The Washington Post: Evin on fire: What really happened inside Iran’s most notorious prison

Amnesty International: Iran: UN must act urgently after authorities unlawfully kill eight protesters in less than 24 hours

BBC: Fresh crackdown on Iran mourners at girl's gravesite

Your Call protestMahsa Aminiprotest movementIran
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
