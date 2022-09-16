Media Roundtable: Frontline's Lies, Politics & Democracy documents how Republicans enabled Trump & authoritarianism in the US

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Lies, Politics and Democracy, a new Frontline documentary that traces how Republicans fed the public lies about the 2020 presidential election and embraced rhetoric that led to political violence.

The film's director Michael Kirk told the Guardian, "There’s never been a film I made where I was more anxious, unhappy to make it, unwilling to discover the things we were discovering. 'Worried' is not a strong enough word for how I feel about where we are as a country and I don’t think I’m alone."

Guest:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director/writer of the Frontline’s new documentary, Lies, Politics and Democracy

Web Resources:

PBS Frontline: Lies, Politics and Democracy