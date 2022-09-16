© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Frontline's Lies, Politics & Democracy documents how Republicans enabled Trump & authoritarianism in the US

Published September 16, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT
PBS/FRONTLINE

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Lies, Politics and Democracy, a new Frontline documentary that traces how Republicans fed the public lies about the 2020 presidential election and embraced rhetoric that led to political violence.

The film's director Michael Kirk told the Guardian, "There’s never been a film I made where I was more anxious, unhappy to make it, unwilling to discover the things we were discovering. 'Worried' is not a strong enough word for how I feel about where we are as a country and I don’t think I’m alone."

Guest:

Michael Kirk, award winning documentary filmmaker and director/writer of the Frontline’s new documentary, Lies, Politics and Democracy

Web Resources:

PBS Frontline: Lies, Politics and Democracy

Your Call TrumpJan 6The Republican Party
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
