Media Roundtable: Coverage of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan & US-China tensions

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Her high-profile visit has escalated tensions between China and the US prompting fears of a new crisis in the region.

Who is providing context about the events unfolding in the region? What is the US role in China-Taiwan relations? And how do people in Taiwan envision their country's future?

Guests:

Michael T. Klare, defense correspondent for the Nation, professor emeritus of peace and world-security studies at Hampshire College, and author of All Hell Breaking Loose: The Pentagon’s Perspective on Climate Change

Brian Hioe, founding editor of New Bloom Magazine, an online magazine founded by a group of students and activists after the 2014 Sunflower Movement in Taiwan

