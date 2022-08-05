© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Coverage of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan & US-China tensions

Published August 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM PDT
ROC Flag flying over Hsinchu Air Base
Alan Wu
/
the flag of Taiwan

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Her high-profile visit has escalated tensions between China and the US prompting fears of a new crisis in the region.

Who is providing context about the events unfolding in the region? What is the US role in China-Taiwan relations? And how do people in Taiwan envision their country's future?

Guests:

Michael T. Klare, defense correspondent for the Nation, professor emeritus of peace and world-security studies at Hampshire College, and author of All Hell Breaking Loose: The Pentagon’s Perspective on Climate Change

Brian Hioe, founding editor of New Bloom Magazine, an online magazine founded by a group of students and activists after the 2014 Sunflower Movement in Taiwan

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Brian Hioe: China and the US are facing off – and in Taiwan we are caught between them

Popula, Brian Hioe: Uh No, Things Are Perfectly Chill in Taiwan

The Nation, Michael T. Klare: Pelosi’s Taiwan Gambit

The Guardian: ‘Hoopla and yellow journalism’: Taiwanese Americans bemoan media fearmongering over Pelosi visit

Your Call Chinataiwan
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
