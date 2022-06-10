© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: How Florida's only lead factory poisoned its workers and polluted the community

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:05 AM PDT
20210615-053808-social-landing.jpg
Tampa Bay Times
/

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Corey Johnson discusses Poisoned, a Tampa Bay Times’ series that exposed how Gopher Resource, Florida’s only lead smelter, endangered hundreds of workers and polluted the surrounding low-income community.

The company extracted lead from used car batteries, melted it down and turned it into blocks of metal to resell. The 18-month investigation found that between 2014 and 2018, eight out of 10 workers had enough lead in their blood to put them at risk of increased blood pressure, kidney dysfunction or cardiovascular disease. How have politicians and government regulators responded to this investigation?

Guest:

Corey Johnson, Pulitzer winning reporter with ProPublica who spent five years as an investigative reporter with the Tampa Bay Times

Web Resources:

Tampa Bay Times: Poisoned

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta native wins Pulitzer for exposing toxic lead plant

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar