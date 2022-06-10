Media Roundtable: How Florida's only lead factory poisoned its workers and polluted the community

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Corey Johnson discusses Poisoned, a Tampa Bay Times’ series that exposed how Gopher Resource, Florida’s only lead smelter, endangered hundreds of workers and polluted the surrounding low-income community.

The company extracted lead from used car batteries, melted it down and turned it into blocks of metal to resell. The 18-month investigation found that between 2014 and 2018, eight out of 10 workers had enough lead in their blood to put them at risk of increased blood pressure, kidney dysfunction or cardiovascular disease. How have politicians and government regulators responded to this investigation?

Guest:

Corey Johnson, Pulitzer winning reporter with ProPublica who spent five years as an investigative reporter with the Tampa Bay Times

Web Resources:

Tampa Bay Times: Poisoned

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta native wins Pulitzer for exposing toxic lead plant