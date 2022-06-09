© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

January 6 hearings begin as five Proud Boys are indicted for seditious conspiracy

Published June 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Roberto Schmidt
/
AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On this edition of next Your Call, we’ll discuss the January 6th committee hearings, which begin tonight at 5pm PT.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said, "No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order."

The committee is expected to present new material documenting the attack, question witnesses, and provide the public with an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.

Guests:

Alex Shephard, staff writer at The New Republic

Elie Mystal, justice correspondent and columnist for The Nation, and author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Trump call Jan. 6 to ‘walk down to the Capitol’ prompted Secret Service scramble

The New Republic: Don’t Let Anyone Tell You the January 6 Hearings Don’t Matter

Vanity Fair: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to play starring role in January 6 hearings

New York Magazine: The Wildest Revelations From the January 6 Committee

Tags

Your Call InsurrectionUS Capitol InsurrectionhearingYour Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll