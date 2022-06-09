January 6 hearings begin as five Proud Boys are indicted for seditious conspiracy

On this edition of next Your Call, we’ll discuss the January 6th committee hearings, which begin tonight at 5pm PT.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said, "No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order."

The committee is expected to present new material documenting the attack, question witnesses, and provide the public with an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.

Guests:

Alex Shephard , staff writer at The New Republic

Elie Mystal , justice correspondent and columnist for The Nation , and author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Trump call Jan. 6 to ‘walk down to the Capitol’ prompted Secret Service scramble

The New Republic: Don’t Let Anyone Tell You the January 6 Hearings Don’t Matter

Vanity Fair: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to play starring role in January 6 hearings

New York Magazine: The Wildest Revelations From the January 6 Committee