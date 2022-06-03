© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Media Roundtable: Ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, TX massacre, politicians selling out children & the upcoming Jan 6 hearings

Published June 3, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
A local resident holds a sign Wednesday honoring the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

On the next Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, Texas massacre, the police response, Republican Senators' records on gun policies, and state leaders claiming to save children while selling them out.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the Jan 6 hearings, which begin next Thursday.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former reporter with The Intercept, The Washington Post, and HuffPost

Matt Pierce, reporter in Texas who's been covering the Uvalde massacre for The Daily Beast

Web Resources:

People: 'We Felt Like Cowards': A Police Officer Talks About the Decision to Delay Officer Response to Uvalde Shooting

The Daily Beast: Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

The Daily Beast: ‘Nothing More Than Cowards’: Uvalde Victims’ Families Say Cops Need to Pay

TexasMonthly: A Year of “Protecting Children” in Texas

Press Watch: It’s the Republicans who have turned guns into a political issue

The New York Times: Where Senate Republicans Stand on Gun Legislation

ProPublica: A Republican Tried to Introduce a Commonsense Gun Law. Then the Gun Lobby Got Involved.

The New York Times: Why Republicans Won’t Budge on Guns

Common Dreams: 'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

Common Dreams: Gunmaker Profits Soar as Bloody Massacres Proliferate

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
