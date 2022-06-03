Media Roundtable: Ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, TX massacre, politicians selling out children & the upcoming Jan 6 hearings

On the next Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss ongoing coverage of the Uvalde, Texas massacre, the police response, Republican Senators' records on gun policies, and state leaders claiming to save children while selling them out.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the Jan 6 hearings, which begin next Thursday.

Guests:

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former reporter with The Intercept, The Washington Post, and HuffPost

Matt Pierce, reporter in Texas who's been covering the Uvalde massacre for The Daily Beast

