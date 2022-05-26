Taking action to end violence and hate against communities of color

On this edition of Your Call, how should we respond to racism and self-described white supremacists like the 18-year-old white shooter who researched a zip code with a high percentage of Black residents before killing 10 people in Buffalo? Three-quarters of Black Americans are worried that they or someone they love will be attacked because of their race, according to a Washington Post poll. Elder Asian Americans report significant fear of physical assault, stress and anxiety, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

Guests:

Marisa Limón Garza is the Senior Director for Advocacy and Programming at the Hope Border Institute

Cynthia Choi is Co-Executive Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, and one of 3 Co-Founders of Stop AAPI Hate

August Nimtz is a Professor of Political Science and African American and African studies at the University of Minnesota

Web Resources:

New York Times: Buffalo Shooting Highlights Rise of Hate Crimes Against Black Americans

Stop AAPI Hate: Anti-Asian Hate, Social Isolation, and Mental Health among Asian American Elders During COVID-19

EveryTown Research & Policy: The Impact of Gun Violence on Latinx Communities