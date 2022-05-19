American conservatives host CPAC in autocratic Hungary, showcasing a shift to the hard right

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why top conservatives are having this week's Conservative Political Action Coalition or CPAC conference in Budapest. The keynote speaker will be Hungary's authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, this week, embraced the racist "great replacement" ideology, called the spread of LGBTQ+ rights "gender madness," and said the West is "committing suicide" through immigration. What does this say about the direction the hard-right is headed?

Guests:

Sarah Posner, journalist with Type Investigations and the author of UNHOLY: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump

Flora Garamvolgyi, freelance journalist who has written for many publications, including The Guardian.

Kathryn Joyce, investigative reporter at Salon, and the author of two books: The Child Catchers: Rescue, Trafficking and the New Gospel of Adoption and Quiverfull: Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement.

Web Resources:

The New Republic: The New Right’s Grim, Increasingly Popular Fantasies of an International Nationalism

The Guardian: Orbán and US right to bond at Cpac in Hungary over ‘great replacement’ ideology

Washington Post: The Orbanization of America: Florida shadows Hungary’s war on LGBTQ rights

