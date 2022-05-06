Media Roundtable: The role of the media in shaping public opinion on abortion

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we talk discuss media coverage of abortion- This week, in a leaked draft document, Justice Samuel Alito laid out the case for reversing Roe v Wade, the landmark case enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion.

The draft validates the long standing concern by reproductive rights advocates that the court’s ultra-conservative majority was ready to overturn the historic 1973 decision.

Guests:

Meaghan Winter, freelance magazine writer and author of the book All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States

Amy Littlefield, Nation's abortion access correspondent and a journalist who focuses on reproductive rights, health care, and religion

