Media Roundtable: How oil lobbyists influence the climate policy in California

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we talk about why California continues to approve new oil and gas wells. The state approved more new wells in March and April than in any two-month period since last October.

We also discuss the power and influence of fossil fuel lobbyists on regulators and lawmakers in California. According to a new analysis by Capital&Main, between 2018 and 2021, lobbying organizations representing oil and gas companies spent almost $77.5 million advocating for the industry’s interests in Sacramento

Guest:

Aaron Cantu, award winning investigative journalist covering gas and oil in California for the Capital and Main

Web Resources:

Capital&Main: California Oil and Gas Industry Leans on Political Heavyweights to Drill Wells

NPR: California is investigating Big Oil for allegedly misleading the public on recycling

