Media Roundtable: The untold stories of the last days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:13 AM PDT
Afghans show documents to Marines admitting evacuees outside Abbey Gate on Aug. 25. Credit:Mirzahussain Sadid for Alive in Afghanistan
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a Propublica investigation about last summer’s chaotic and deadly evacuation of Afghan civilians during the last days of the US presence in Afghanistan.

ProPublica and Alive in Afghanistan, interviewed scores of American troops, Afghan civilians, medical professionals and senior U.S. officials involved in Operation Allies Refuge, the evacuation mission carried out to close the Afghanistan War. The news organizations also reviewed 2,000 pages of materials from an internal military investigation obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, including after-action reports, official timelines and redacted transcripts of interviews with more than 130 military personnel.

Taken together, the interviews and documents offer the most definitive account to date of the largest noncombatant evacuation in American history.

Guests:

Mohammad J. Alizada, Co-founder/Managing Editor of @AliveinAfg

Joaquin Sapien, investigative reporter for Pro Publica

Web Resources:

Alive in Afghanistan

Propublica: Hell at Abbey Gate: Chaos, Confusion and Death in the Final Days of the War in Afghanistan

Propublica: These Children Fled Afghanistan Without Their Families. They’re Stuck in U.S. Custody.

Democracy Now: Afghans Demand Truth About Kabul Airport Massacre as U.S. Continues to Deny Soldiers Shot Civilians

BBC: Afghanistan: What humanitarian aid is getting in?

