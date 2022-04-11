© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: Devil Put The Coal In The Ground explores the legacy of coal & devastating impact on the people & the land of West Virginia

Published April 11, 2022 at 12:27 AM PDT
BIG TENT PRODUCTIONS
/

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Devil Put The Coal In The Ground, a powerful documentary that explores the legacy of extractive industry & corporate exploitation, and devastating impact on the people & the land of West Virginia

Guests:

Peter Hutchison, critically acclaimed filmmaker, NY Times Bestselling author, educator and activist, and the co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

Lucas Sabean, editor, producer & filmmaker and the co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

Web Resources:

Green Film Festival of San Francisco

Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

The NY Times: How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
