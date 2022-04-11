One Planet: Devil Put The Coal In The Ground explores the legacy of coal & devastating impact on the people & the land of West Virginia

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Devil Put The Coal In The Ground, a powerful documentary that explores the legacy of extractive industry & corporate exploitation, and devastating impact on the people & the land of West Virginia

Guests:

Peter Hutchison, critically acclaimed filmmaker, NY Times Bestselling author, educator and activist, and the co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

Lucas Sabean, editor, producer & filmmaker and the co-director of Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

Web Resources:

Green Film Festival of San Francisco

Devil Put the Coal in the Ground

The NY Times: How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions