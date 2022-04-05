© 2021 KALW
Your Call

What will it take to truly solve hunger crisis in the US?

Published April 5, 2022 at 9:20 PM PDT
Food-bank.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing ongoing demand at food banks across the country. High prices for food, basic necessities, and gas are forcing more and more people to seek assistance, but food banks are struggling to keep up.

Later in the show, we speak with Andy Fisher, author of "Big Hunger: The Unholy Alliance between Corporate America and Anti-Hunger Groups." What will it take to truly solve this country's hunger crisis?

Guests:

Vanessa Ramirez, CalFresh Outreach manager at the Alameda County Community Food Bank

Brooke Neubauer, CEO and founder of The Just One Project,

Andy Fisher, food security activist and the author of Big Hunger

Web Resources:

The Just One Project

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Big Hunger

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
