The hidden costs of shipping goods around the globe & solutions to the broken supply chain

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our discussion about The American Prospect's series, How We Broke The Supply Chain, with a focus on the hidden costs of containerization and solutions. Nine ocean carrier companies control 80 percent of global shipping and they’re raking in massive profits. The rise of the shipping container revolutionized the global economy with huge costs to workers, the planet, and underwater life. What will it take to reverse the policy decisions that caused this?

Guests:

Amir Khafagy, independent journalist who has written for a number of publications, including The New Republic, The Appeal and The Guardian

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power

