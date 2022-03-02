Reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address & first year in office

On this edition of Your Call, we get reaction to President Biden's first State of the Union Address and his first year in office.

As Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine, the President said the US is giving more than $1 billion in aide to Ukraine. More than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the invasion began on February 24, according to the Ukraine State Emergency Service.

President Biden also said he's "taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy," without acknowledging the pain they are causing the Russian people.

On the domestic front, President Biden advocated for many of the priorities in the Build Back Better bill, including climate change initiatives, child care, elder care, and cutting prescription drug costs, but without support from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, his only option is executive orders. What was your reaction to the speech and what actions do you want Biden to take before the midterm elections?

Guests:

Harold Meyerson, editor-at-large of The American Prospect

Kassie Siegel, director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice at Union Theological Seminary

