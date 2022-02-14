One Planet: The future of rooftop solar in California

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss rooftop solar in California. Last month, the California Public Utilities Commission proposed changes to the state's residential solar industry, including reducing the financial incentives for rooftop solar owners. The proposal has sparked a debate among utilities, the solar industry, environmental activists and homeowners. What do we need to know about the residential rooftop industry in California?

Guest:

Sammy Roth, Energy & environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

The LA Times: Everything you need to know about California’s plan to slash solar incentives

The NY Times: A Fight Over Rooftop Solar Threatens California’s Climate Goals