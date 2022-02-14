© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: The future of rooftop solar in California

Published February 14, 2022 at 12:30 AM PST
Workers install solar panels on the roof of a home in Camarillo, Calif., in 2013. San Francisco has recently decided to start requiring rooftop solar systems — electrical or heating — on new construction up to 10 stories tall.
Workers install solar panels on the roof of a home in Camarillo, Calif., in 2013. San Francisco has recently decided to start requiring rooftop solar systems — electrical or heating — on new construction up to 10 stories tall.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss rooftop solar in California. Last month, the California Public Utilities Commission proposed changes to the state's residential solar industry, including reducing the financial incentives for rooftop solar owners. The proposal has sparked a debate among utilities, the solar industry, environmental activists and homeowners. What do we need to know about the residential rooftop industry in California?

Guest:
Sammy Roth, Energy & environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

The LA Times: Everything you need to know about California’s plan to slash solar incentives

The NY Times: A Fight Over Rooftop Solar Threatens California’s Climate Goals

Tags

Your Call Solar powerrooftop solarclimate chanageSammy Roth
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar