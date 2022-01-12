The benefits of plant-based eating

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how our diet can improve our health.

There is compelling evidence that a plant-centric diet can lower the risk of certain diseases, including heart disease and stroke. We’ll talk about the science that backs up that conclusion, as well as some more recent evidence that indicates that a plant-based diet might offer some protection against COVID-19. And we’ll also discuss the very real problem of food deserts, and ways to improve access to healthy food.

Guests:

Dr. Neal Barnard, Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. In 2015, he was named a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and in 2016, he founded the Barnard Medical Center in Washington, D.C. as a model for making nutrition a routine part of all medical care.

Dr. Milton Mills practices urgent care medicine in the Washington DC area and and is a member of the Board of Directors of Plant-based Prevention Of Disease, Inc. He served previously as Associate Director of Preventive Medicine and as a member of the National Advisory Board for Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Web Resources:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. One Healthy World: https://www.pcrm.org/onehealthyworld

American Journal of Medicine Article "Shoring Up Vaccine Efficacy":

https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(21)00635-5/fulltext