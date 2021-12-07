'The Road To Justice' Shows The Power Of Education About Civil Rights History

On this edition of Your Call, we're rebroadcasting our conversation with educator and filmmaker André Robert Lee about The Road to Justice.

The documentary follows a group of mostly Black middle school students from Chicago and a group of older mostly white Americans as they embark on a Civil Rights tour through the American South. The film asks how can we heal as a nation without honestly confronting our history?

Guest:

André Robert Lee, executive director of The Road to Justice, and producer of The Prep School Negro, I’m Not Racist…Am I?, and Virtually Free. Since 2018, André has led a Civil Rights tour of four southern states for The Nation magazine. He teaches filmmaking at the Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia

Web Resources:

The Nation: US Civil Rights: On the Road to Freedom

The Nation, André Robert Lee: Confronting the Living History of the Civil Rights Struggle

Equal Justice Initiative: On Jun 19, 1865: Juneteenth

Essence Magazine, Keyaira Boone: 18 Books To Celebrate Juneteenth With

Watch the trailer for The Road to Justice