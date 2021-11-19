Media Roundtable: House passes President Biden's nearly $2 trillion safety net and climate package

We will also talk about the passage of President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending plan also known as Build Back Better Act. The package would boost child care assistance, create universal pre-kindergarten, reduce seniors’ prescription drug costs and increase investments in fighting climate crisis.

The House passed the bill on a 220-213, with one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, joining all Republicans in opposing the package.

Guest:

Arthur Delany, senior reporter for the HuffPost covering politics and the economy

