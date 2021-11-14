© 2021 KALW
Your Call

One Planet: How the Ambler Road project threaten wildlife and native communities in Alaska

Published November 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM PST
Aerial view of Ambler and the Kobuk River in the summer. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service via UAF Gates of the Arctic Research Portal)
/

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with investigative environmental journalist Adam Federman about his recent investigation into a controversial Road project in Alaska that allows for the development of one of the largest copper-zinc deposits in the world.

The proposed 211-mile Ambler Road construction crosses nearly 3,000 streams, 11 major rivers, 1,700 acres of wetlands, and major caribou migration corridor. Ambler Road would transform one of Alaska's wildest places.

Guests:

Adam Federman, award winning journalist and a reporting fellow with Type Investigations

PJ Simon, chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference

Web Resources:

Politico: How Joe Biden’s Green Agenda Threatens the Alaskan Wilderness

The NY Times: Record Salmon in One Place. Barely Any in Another. Alarm All Around.

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
