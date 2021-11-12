Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE's Pandora Papers examines the hidden assets of the world’s wealthy and powerful
On this edition Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss Pandora Papers, a new Frontline documentary about the massive leak of financial documents that reveals hidden assets and deals of the world’s wealthy and powerful.
Guests:
Evan Williams, award winning print, radio and television journalist
Will Fitzgibbon, senior reporter at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Web Resources:
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Pandora Papers (full film) | FRONTLINE