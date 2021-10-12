© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

What Will Change In The Wake Of The Pandora Papers?

Published October 12, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
Pandora-Papers-banner-with-title-ICIJ-1633279982866.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the “Pandora Papers,” the now-largest investigation in journalism history.

More than 600 journalists worldwide reviewed nearly 12 million leaked records from 14 different offshore services that reveal how the world’s rich and powerful, including current and former world leaders and public officials, avoid paying taxes. What do the papers reveal about the explosive growth of tax havens and how they are fueling inequality worldwide?

Guests:

Kevin Hall, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Ziva Branstetter, Washington Post’s corporate accountability team editor

Web Resources:

ICIJ: Pandora Papers

ICIJ: Lawmakers and regulators around the world take action in the wake of Pandora Papers

OCCRP: Massive Leak Exposes the Hidden Fortunes of World's Elite and Crooks

The Washington Post: US tax havens lure wealthy foreigners and tainted money

The Washington Post: BITTER SUGAR: Shares of a Dominican Republic sugar company accused of human rights abuses are being sheltered in a South Dakota tax haven

The Guardian: Pandora papers reveal South Dakota’s role as $367bn tax haven

Tags

Your CallPandora PaperstaxesWealth Inequalityicij
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar