What Will Change In The Wake Of The Pandora Papers?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the “ Pandora Papers ,” the now-largest investigation in journalism history.

More than 600 journalists worldwide reviewed nearly 12 million leaked records from 14 different offshore services that reveal how the world’s rich and powerful, including current and former world leaders and public officials, avoid paying taxes. What do the papers reveal about the explosive growth of tax havens and how they are fueling inequality worldwide?

Guests:

Kevin Hall , Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Ziva Branstetter, Washington Post’s corporate accountability team editor

Web Resources:

ICIJ: Pandora Papers

ICIJ: Lawmakers and regulators around the world take action in the wake of Pandora Papers

OCCRP: Massive Leak Exposes the Hidden Fortunes of World's Elite and Crooks

The Washington Post: US tax havens lure wealthy foreigners and tainted money

The Washington Post: BITTER SUGAR: Shares of a Dominican Republic sugar company accused of human rights abuses are being sheltered in a South Dakota tax haven