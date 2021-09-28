The Democrats' Social Spending Bill Would Expand Medicare And Medicaid And Lower The Cost Of Prescription Drugs

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the latest on the Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which would expand Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

Under the bill, Medicare would finally cover dental, vision and hearing benefits, lower the eligibility age to 60 and have the power to renegotiate prescription drug prices. More than 60 million people, including older adults and younger adults with disabilities, rely on Medicare for coverage.

The bill would also expand Medicaid to four million low-income people in 12 states with Republican governors who’ve refused to expand coverage. A disproportionate share of people of color, mostly in the South, would gain access to free health coverage.

Guests:

David Dayen , executive editor of The American Prospect and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power

Judy Stein , executive director and founder of the Center for Medicare Advocacy, a nonprofit law organization that works to advance access to Medicare coverage

Amber Christ , directing attorney of the health team of Justice in Aging, which is part of the California Health Care Foundation

