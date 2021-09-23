On this edition of Your Call, Marshall Allen is back to discuss his book, Never Pay the First Bill, which provides tips on analyzing and contesting your medical bills, so you don’t overpay.

He says until our healthcare system is reformed, people should be equipped to fight overbilling, price gouging, insurance denials, and high drug costs. What will it take to build a healthcare system that doesn't force people to fight back?

Guest:

Marshall Allen , author of Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win, and investigative health reporter who most recently covered the health care industry at ProPublica. Marshall teaches investigative reporting at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Web Resources:

Kaiser Health News, Dan Weissmann: ‘An Arm and a Leg’: Tips for Fighting Medical Bills from ProPublica’s Marshall Allen

The New York Times, Sarah Kliff and Margot Sanger-Katz: Americans’ Medical Debts Are Bigger Than Was Known, Totaling $140 Billion