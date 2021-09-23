© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Never Pay The First Bill: And Other Ways To Fight The Health Care System And Win

Published September 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
Screen Shot 2021-06-29 at 11.10.32 AM.png
Investigative health reporter Marshall Allen's new book, "Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win," is available now.

On this edition of Your Call, Marshall Allen is back to discuss his book, Never Pay the First Bill, which provides tips on analyzing and contesting your medical bills, so you don’t overpay.

He says until our healthcare system is reformed, people should be equipped to fight overbilling, price gouging, insurance denials, and high drug costs. What will it take to build a healthcare system that doesn't force people to fight back?

Guest:

Marshall Allen, author of Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Winand investigative health reporter who most recently covered the health care industry at ProPublica. Marshall teaches investigative reporting at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Web Resources:

Kaiser Health News, Dan Weissmann: ‘An Arm and a Leg’: Tips for Fighting Medical Bills from ProPublica’s Marshall Allen

The New York Times, Sarah Kliff and Margot Sanger-Katz: Americans’ Medical Debts Are Bigger Than Was Known, Totaling $140 Billion

Axios, Bob Herman: Hospitals criticize insurer's profits while not showing their own

Tags

Your CallhealthcareUS healthcaremedical careDebtdebt collectionshospitalshealth insurance
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar