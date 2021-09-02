The Texas Abortion Ban Is Now The Most Restrictive In The Country. Experts Say Roe V. Wade Is Effectively Overturned.

In May, Texas’ Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion at six weeks. On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court allowed SB 9 to go into effect.

Most women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks. Citizens can get a $10,000 bounty if they successfully sue anyone “aiding or abetting” abortion-seeking patients. Experts now say that Roe v. Wade has been effectively overturned. How will this impact the most vulnerable women and girls?

Guest:

Nancy Cárdenas Peña, Director of Texas State Policy and Advocacy for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice aka the Latina Institute. She is based in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas

Web Resources:

Mother Jones, Becca Andres: The Texas Abortion Ban Is Just the Beginnning