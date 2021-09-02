© 2021 KALW
Your Call

The Texas Abortion Ban Is Now The Most Restrictive In The Country. Experts Say Roe V. Wade Is Effectively Overturned.

Published September 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM PDT
47113819624_d7501936b5_b.jpeg
Flickr
Stop Abortion Bans Rally in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 21, 2019

In May, Texas’ Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion at six weeks. On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court allowed SB 9 to go into effect.

Most women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks. Citizens can get a $10,000 bounty if they successfully sue anyone “aiding or abetting” abortion-seeking patients. Experts now say that Roe v. Wade has been effectively overturned. How will this impact the most vulnerable women and girls?

Guest:

Nancy Cárdenas Peña, Director of Texas State Policy and Advocacy for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice aka the Latina Institute. She is based in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas

Web Resources:

Mother Jones, Becca Andres: The Texas Abortion Ban Is Just the Beginnning

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
