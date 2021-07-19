One Planet: What's Being Done to Restore & Protect Sharks In The Sea Of Cortez

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we're discussing the new documentary, Sharks of the Sea of Cortés: A Lost Treasure? Just 30 years ago, dense, swirling schools of hammerheads and giant manta rays made the Sea of Cortés a global diving mecca, but in the 1990s, the indiscriminate issuance of shark fishing permits triggered a cascade of collapse among shark populations. What’s being done to restore and protect this priceless marine ecosystem?

Guests:

Dr. James Ketchum, director of Sharks of the Sea of Cortés: A Lost Treasure?, lead scientist and co-founder of Pelagios Kakunjá, a non-profit whose main goal is to study and protect sharks and mantas in Mexico

Alfredo Barroso, award winning underwater cameraman who specializes in natural history

Liisa Juuti, underwater camera operator who works for wildlife documentaries about oceans

Web Resources:

The International Ocean Film Festival is screening the film

Pelagios Kakunja

Mongbay: In the fight to save the vaquita, conservationists take on cartels