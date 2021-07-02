Media Roundtable: The Guardian's New Climate Crimes Series & Exxon Lobbyist Reveals Anti-Climate Tactics

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a new Guardian series, which examines how the fossil fuel industry contributed to the climate crisis and lied to the American public. We'll also discuss a video released by Greenpeace UK with Keith McCoy, one of ExxonMobil's top lobbyists. McCoy thought he was being headhunted. Instead, he was being covertly recorded.

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and the author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Climate crimes

The Guardian: The climate crisis is a crime that should be prosecuted

The Columbia Journalism Review: Why Can’t We Call It An Emergency?

Channel 4 News: Revealed: ExxonMobil’s lobbying war on climate change legislation

