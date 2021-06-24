© 2021
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

'The Road To Justice' Shows The Power Of Education About Civil Rights History

Published June 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
road-to-justice-home-still.jpeg
Still from 'The Road to Justice' documentary
/

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Juneteenth by speaking with educator and filmmaker André Robert Lee about The Road to Justice, a new documentary that follows a group of mostly Black middle school students from Chicago and a group of older mostly white Americans as they embark on a Civil Rights tour through the American South. The film asks how can we heal as a nation without honestly confronting our history?

Guest:

André Robert Lee, executive director of The Road to Justice, and producer of The Prep School Negro, I’m Not Racist…Am I?, and Virtually Free. Since 2018, André has led a Civil Rights tour of four southern states for The Nation magazine. He teaches filmmaking at the Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia.

Web Resources:

The Nation: US Civil Rights: On the Road to Freedom

The Nation, André Robert Lee: Confronting the Living History of the Civil Rights Struggle

Equal Justice Initiative: On Jun 19, 1865: Juneteenth

Essence Magazine, Keyaira Boone: 18 Books To Celebrate Juneteenth With

Watch the trailer for The Road to Justice

Tags

Your CallJuneteenthcivil rightscivil rights movementracial justiceAfrican AmericanJim Crow
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar