What Will It Take To Protect & Expand Voting Rights Across The Country?

Published June 17, 2021 at 1:35 AM PDT
8513875116_77f367e3a7_b.jpeg
David Sachs/Photo by David Sachs / SEIU
/
Original filename # DMS_3632.JPG
A Protect the Voting Rights Act rally in front of the Supreme Court on February 27, 2013 where justices were hearing cases on the Voting Rights Act.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the Republican Party’s ongoing attacks on voting rights. Twenty-four new laws have been passed in 14 states that will allow state legislatures to “politicize, criminalize, and interfere in election administration,” according to a report released by three voting rights groups.

The report says the 2021 state legislative season may ultimately prove to be a turning point in the history of US democracy. The number of anti-voter laws that have been introduced and passed is unprecedented. These are the ingredients for a democracy crisis. What will it take to protect the right to vote and pass the For the People Act?

Guest:

Stephen Spaulding, Senior Counsel for Public Policy and Government Affairs at Common Cause. Stephen played a key role in the House passage of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, to reduce the undue influence of money in politics, bolster the right to vote, and strengthen ethics laws

Web Resources:

Common Cause: For the People Act

Brennan Center: The Disinformation Around the For the People Act

The Washington Post, Editorial Board: Opinion | With Manchin’s opposition to HR 1, lawmakers must prioritize the John Lewis Act

The Guardian, Sam Levine and Daniel Strauss: ‘A ticking timebomb’: Democrats’ push for voting rights law faces tortuous path

Tags

Your Callvoting rightsmail in votingvotingJohn LewisVRAgerrymanderingfilibuster
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
