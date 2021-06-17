What Will It Take To Protect & Expand Voting Rights Across The Country?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the Republican Party’s ongoing attacks on voting rights. Twenty-four new laws have been passed in 14 states that will allow state legislatures to “politicize, criminalize, and interfere in election administration,” according to a report released by three voting rights groups.

The report says the 2021 state legislative season may ultimately prove to be a turning point in the history of US democracy. The number of anti-voter laws that have been introduced and passed is unprecedented. These are the ingredients for a democracy crisis. What will it take to protect the right to vote and pass the For the People Act?

Guest:

Stephen Spaulding, Senior Counsel for Public Policy and Government Affairs at Common Cause. Stephen played a key role in the House passage of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, to reduce the undue influence of money in politics, bolster the right to vote, and strengthen ethics laws

