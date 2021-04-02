© 2021
Media Roundtable: Alec MacGillis On Amazon And The Landscape Of Inequality In The US

Published April 2, 2021 at 7:21 AM PDT
Alec MacGillis is the author of “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America.”(J.M. Giordano / Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're speaking with award winning senior Propublica reporter Alec MacGillis about his new book, Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America. He details the link between regional inequality and economic concentration across the United States through the lens of Amazon, a company that has become both a symbol and major driver of regional inequality in the US.

Guest:

Alec MacGillis, award senior reporter for ProPublica, and author of FULFILLMENT: Winning and Losing in One-Click America

Web Resources:

Propublica: The Lost Year: What the Pandemic Cost Teenagers

The Washington Post: The billionaire boom

BBC: 'Fake' Amazon workers defend company on Twitter

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
