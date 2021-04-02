Media Roundtable: Alec MacGillis On Amazon And The Landscape Of Inequality In The US

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're speaking with award winning senior Propublica reporter Alec MacGillis about his new book, Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America. He details the link between regional inequality and economic concentration across the United States through the lens of Amazon, a company that has become both a symbol and major driver of regional inequality in the US.

Guest:

Alec MacGillis, award senior reporter for ProPublica, and author of FULFILLMENT: Winning and Losing in One-Click America

Web Resources:

Propublica: The Lost Year: What the Pandemic Cost Teenagers

The Washington Post: The billionaire boom

BBC: 'Fake' Amazon workers defend company on Twitter

