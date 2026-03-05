KALW Almanac - Thursday March 5, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 5th of March of 2026

March 5 is the 64th day of the year

301 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:34:59 am

and sunset will be at 6:08:28 pm

We will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:50 am at 0.81 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:52 am at 5.12 feet

The next low tide at 5:50 pm at 0.86 feet

The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:12 am at 5.72 feet

The Moon is currently 95.3% visible

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 11th of March of 2026 at 1:39 am

It's a Waning Gibbous

Today is...

Cinco de Marzo

Multiple Personality Day

Nametag Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Hospitalist Day

National Potty Dance Day

National Poutine Day

Reel Film Day

World Book Day (UK & Ireland)

Today is also....

Learn from Lei Feng Day (China)

St Piran's Day (Cornwall)

Did you know women were instrumental in creating Angel Island State Park,

and in saving the Angel Island Immigration Station?

Today, Thursday, March 5, 2026

There's an online webinar put on by the California Natural Resources Agancy,

called How Women Created Angel Island State Park

Time: 9:00AM to 9:45AM

In honor of Women’s History Month,

This event will explore how Marin County matrons and Asian American activists

worked to preserve this very special island for all of us in the Bay Area to enjoy and learn from.

You can find links on today's Almanac on kalw.org

Registration: Webinar Registration - Zoom

https://ports-ca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5CUcDo30Rcy2OaMYsLxwmA#/registration

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

Mary Garrett (1854–1915): Philanthropist and suffragist who required Johns Hopkins to admit women as a condition of her donation.

Rosa Luxemburg, (1871 – 1919) Polish-Russian economist, philosopher, and activist

Louise Pearce (1885–1959): Pathologist recognized for finding a cure for African sleeping sickness.

Geraldyn "Jerrie" Cobb (1931–1997): Aviation pioneer and the first woman to pass astronaut training exams, despite being denied spaceflight.

Today's birthdays include....

1723 – Princess Mary of Great Britain (died 1773)

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (died 1899)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (died 1959)

1882 – Dora Marsden, English author and activist (died 1960)

1883 – Pauline Sperry, American mathematician (died 1967)

1898 – Misao Okawa, Japanese super-centenarian (died 2015)

1900 – Lilli Jahn, Jewish German doctor (died 1944)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (died 1996)

1920 – Rachel Gurney, English actress (died 2001)

1935 – Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist (died 2022)

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (died 2011)

1939 – Samantha Eggar, English actress (died 2025)

1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress (died 2025)

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1953 – Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1956 – Adriana Barraza, Mexican actress

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2010)

1959 – Talia Balsam, American actress

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1973 – Nelly Arcan, Canadian author (died 2009)

1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1975 – Jolene Blalock, American model and actress

1977 – Taismary Agüero, Cuban-Italian volleyball player

1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer

1981 – Karolina Wydra, Polish-American actress and model

1996 – Taylor Hill, American model

1997 – Milena Venega, Cuban rower

1999 – Madison Beer, American singer-songwriter

1999 – Yeri, South Korean singer and actress

