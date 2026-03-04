KALW Almanac - Wednesday March 4, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 4th of March of 2026

March 4 is the 63rd day of the year

302 days remain until the end of the year

15 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:36:25 am

and sunset will be at 6:07:29 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:08 am at 1.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:05 am at 5.53 feet

The next low tide at 5:18 pm at 0.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:45 pm at 5.7 feet

The Moon is currently 98.7% visible

It's Waning Gibbous

It was a full moon early yesterday morning

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesdays the 11th of March of 2026 at 1:39 am

Today is....

Benjamin Harrison Day

Courageous Follower Day

Discover What Your Name Means Day

Holy Experiment Day

Hug a GI Day

Game Master's Appreciation Day

International Scrapbooking Industry Day

March Forth

Marching Music Day

National Dance the Waltz Day

National Grammar Day

National Pound Cake Day

National Snack Day

National Sons Day

Old Inauguration Day

Stop Bad Service Day

Toy Soldier Day

Today is also....

St Casimir's Day (Poland and Lithuania)

World Obesity Day

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1917 – Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first female member of the United States House of Representatives.

1933 – The United States Senate confirms Frances Perkins as United States Secretary of Labor and she is sworn in the same day, making her the first female member of the United States Cabinet.

1960 – Television icon Lucille Ball filed for divorce from Desi Arnaz, ending a major 20-year creative and personal partnership.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules that federal laws banning on-the-job sexual harassment also apply when both parties are the same sex.

2004 – Mianne Bagger A Danish golfer, she became the first transgender athlete to compete in a professional golf tournament at the Women's Australian Open.

2005 – Entrepreneur Martha Stewart was released from federal prison after serving five months.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1188 – Blanche of Castile, French queen consort (died 1252)

1502 – Elisabeth of Hesse, princess of Saxony (died 1557)

1729 – Anne d'Arpajon, French wife of Philippe de Noailles (died 1794)

1781 – Rebecca Gratz, American educator and philanthropist (died 1869)

1883 – Maude Fealy, American actress and screenwriter (died 1971)

1888 – Rafaela Ottiano, Italian-American actress (died 1942)

1888 – Emma Richter, German paleontologist (died 1956)

1889 – Pearl White, American actress (died 1938)

1902 – Rachel Messerer, Lithuanian-Russian actress (died 1993)

1903 – Dorothy Mackaill, English-American actress and singer (died 1990)

1914 – Barbara Newhall Follett, American author (died 1939)

1918 – Margaret Osborne duPont, American tennis player (died 2012)

1921 – Joan Greenwood, English actress (died 1987)

1922 – Martha O'Driscoll, American film actress, dancer and socialite (Young and Willing; Blonde Alibi), born in Tulsa, Oklahoma (d. 1998)

1926 – Fran Warren [Wolff], American big band and pop singer ("A Sunday Kind of Love"; "I Said My Pajamas (and Put On My Pray'rs)"), born in The Bronx, New York City (d. 2013)

1931 – Alice Rivlin, American economist and politician (died 2019)

1931 – Sonya Hedenbratt, Swedish jazz singer, and actress, born in Gothenburg, Sweden (d. 2001)

1932 – Miriam Makeba, South African singer and civil rights activist (Grammy for Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording, 1965), born in Johannesburg, South Africa (d. 2008)

1933 – Ann Burton [Anna Rafalowicz], Dutch jazz singer, born in Amsterdam, Netherlands (d. 1989)

1934 – Anne Haney, American actress (died 2001)

1934 – Barbara McNair, American singer ("Till There Was You") and actress (They Call Me MR. Tibbs), born in Racine, Wisconsin (d. 2007)

1934 – Sandra Reynolds, South African tennis player

1935 Nancy Whiskey [Anne Wilson], Scottish folk singer and guitarist ("Freight Train"), born in Dalmarnock, Glasgow, Scotland (d. 2003)

1938 – Paula Prentiss, American actress

1942 – Gloria Gaither (née Sickal), American Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian music singer and hymn writer ("Because He Lives", "Something Beautiful"), born in Battle Creek, Michigan

1942 – Lynn Sherr, American journalist and author

1946 – Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, American journalist and author (died 2021)

1951 – Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, South Korean-American author, director, and producer (died 1982)

1953 – Kay Lenz, American actress

1954 – Catherine O'Hara, Canadian-American actress and comedian (died 2026)

1954 – Irina Ratushinskaya, Russian poet and author (died 2017)

1958 – Patricia Heaton, American actress

1962 – Catherine Irwin, American alt-country music singer-songwriter (Freakwater), born in New Haven Connecticut

1965 – Stacy Edwards, American actress

1966 – Fiona Ma, American accountant and politician

1968 – Patsy Kensit, English model and actress

1969 – Annie Yi, Taiwanese singer, actress, and writer

1970 – Andrea Bendewald, American actress

1970 – Caroline Vis, Dutch tennis player

1971 – Claire Baker, Scottish politician

1972 – Katherine Center, American journalist and author

1972 – Ivy Queen [Martha Pesante], Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter, born in Añasco, Puerto Rico

1972 – Alison Wheeler, English singer-songwriter

1975 – Kristi Harrower, Australian basketball player

1979 – Sarah Stock, Canadian wrestler and trainer

1980 – Suzanna Choffel, American singer-songwriter

1981 – Helen Wyman, English cyclist

1981 – Carol Banawa, Filipina singer. actress, and operating room nurse, born in Manila, Philippines

1982 – Cate Edwards, American lawyer and author

1982 – K. Michelle, American singer

1982 – Yasemin Mori, Turkish singer

1984 – Raven Quinn, American singer-songwriter

1986 – Margo Harshman, American actress

1986 – Park Min-young, South Korean actress

1987 – Tamzin Merchant, English actress

1988 – Laura Siegemund, German tennis player

1990 – Andrea Bowen, American actress

1993 – Jenna Boyd, American actress

1993 – Bobbi Kristina Brown, American singer and actress (died 2015)

1995 – Chlöe Howl, English singer-songwriter

2001 – Freya Anderson, English freestyle swimmer

2007 – Miya Cech, American actress