KALW Almanac - Monday March 2, 2026

Today is Monday, the 2nd of March of 2026

March 2 is the 61st day of the year

304 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:39:16 am

and sunset will be at 6:05:30 pm

We will have 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:23 pm.

Daylight Savings Time begins next weekend Sunday March 8th at 2am

(International Women's Day)

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.7°F.

The first low tide was at 3:39 am at 1.76 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:30 am at 6.15 feet

The next low tide at 4:11 pm -0.55 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:48 pm at 5.51 feet

The Moon is currently 99% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a 100 percent Full Moon AND a Total Lunar Eclipse tomorrow Tuesday the 3rd of March of 2026 at 3:38 am

The February Full Moon is called the Snow Moon

The Cree called this the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon.

the Bear Moon by the Ojibwe

and the Black Bear Moon by the Tlingit

The Dakota called this the Raccoon Moon

Algonquin peoples named it the Groundhog Moon.

The Haida named it Goose Moon.

The Cherokee names this the “Month of the Bony Moon” and “Hungry Moon”

Today is....

National Read Across American Day

Also known as Dr. Seuss Day

Banana Cream Pie Day

National Old Stuff Day

Casimir Pulaski Day (He was Polish nobleman who fought for the Americans in the Revolutionary War.)

International Rescue Cat Day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Today is also....

Air Force Day in Sri Lanka

Baloch Culture Day in Balochistan

Feast of 'Alá or Loftiness, First day of the 19th month of the Baháʼí calendar and first day of the Baháʼí Nineteen Day Fast

Peasants' Day in Myanmar

Texas Independence Day

Adwa Victory Day in Ethiopia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

Susanna M. Salter (1860): The first woman elected as mayor in the United States to the city of Argonia, Kansas, in 1887

Gillette Hayden (1880): A pioneering dentist and periodontist who co-founded the American Academy of Periodontology.

Elizabeth Morrissey (1887): An educator and labor advocate who pushed for social insurance and women's involvement in social issues.

Anna Clemenc (1888): A labor activist and "Big Annie" of the Copper Country strike who founded the Women's Auxiliary No. 15.

Dinah Shore (1917-1994) American singer (See the USA in a Chevrolet), actress and TV personality (Dinah Shore Show; Nabisco DS Championship), born in Winchester, Tennessee

1950 – Karen Carpenter, American singer (died 1983)

1952 – Laraine Newman, American actress and comedian

1954 – Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, American violist and operatic mezzo-soprano, born in San Francisco, California (d. 2006)

1966 – Ann Leckie, American author of science fiction and fantasy. Her 2013 debut novel Ancillary Justice, which features artificial consciousness and gender-blindness, won the 2014 Hugo Award for Best Novel, as well as the Nebula Award, the Arthur C. Clarke Award, and the British Science Fiction Award

On this day in Women's History....

1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes an assassination attempt by Roderick Maclean in Windsor.

1903 – In New York City the Martha Washington Hotel opens, becoming the first hotel exclusively for women.

Today's birthday also include...

1839 Laura Netzel (née Pistolekors), Finnish-Swedish pianist, composer, concert organizer, and humanitarian, born in Rantasalmi, Finland (d. 1927)

1846 – Marie Roze, French soprano (died 1926)

1866 – Margaret Sibella Brown, Canadian bryologist (died 1961)

1882 – Ida Moore, American character actress (Mr. Music; Ma and Pa Kettle; Desk Set), born in Altoona, Kansas (d. 1964)

1901 – Grete Hermann, German mathematician and philosopher (died 1984)

1919 – Jennifer Jones, American actress (died 2009)

1919 – Tamara Toumanova, Russian-American ballerina and actress (died 1996)

1925 – Lucine Amara [Armaganian], American concert and opera soprano (Metropolitan Opera, 1950-91), born in Hartford, Connecticut (d. 2024)

1930 – Emma Penella, Spanish actress (died 2007)

1934 – Dottie Rambo, American singer-songwriter (died 2008)

1948 – Carmen Lawrence, Australian politician, 25th Premier of Western Australia

1954 – Janis Gill, American country singer (Sweethearts of Rodeo - "Midnight Girl"), born in Torrance, California

1959 – Laura Karpman, American composer (Ask Your Mama, Why We Hate), born in Los Angeles, California

1961 – Simone Young, Australian conductor, director, and composer

1974 – Hayley Lewis, Australian swimmer and television host

1975 – Daryl Gibson, New Zealand rugby player

1977 – Dominique Canty, American basketball player and coach

1977 – Heather McComb, American actress

1980 – Rebel Wilson, Australian actress and screenwriter

1987 - Kesha (39th Birthday) American pop singer (Tik Tok), born in Los Angeles, California

1988 – Laura Kaeppeler, American beauty queen, Miss America 2012

1989 - Sonya Kitchell, American contemporary folk singer-songwriter ("Can't Get You Out Of My Mind"), born in Northampton, Massachusetts

1997 – Becky G, American singer and actress

2006 – Windy Zhan, Hong Kong singer and actress