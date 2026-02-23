KALW Almanac - Monday February 23, 2026

Today is Monday, the 23rd of February of 2026

February 23 is the 54th day of the year

311 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:48:51 am

and sunset will be at 5:58:25 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

The first high tide was at 2:14 am at 6.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:23 am at 0.33 feet

The next high tide at 4:23 pm at 3.84 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at at 8:39 pm at 2.82 feet

The Moon is currently 39.3% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon early tomorrow morning at 4:28 am

Today is.....

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

National Banana Bread Day

National Rationalization Day

National Tile Day

Play Tennis Day

World Understanding and Peace Day

The Emperor's Birthday, birthday of Naruhito, the current Emperor of Japan

National Day in Brunei

Red Army Day or Day of Soviet Army and Navy in the former Soviet Union,

also held in various former Soviet republics:

Defender of the Fatherland Day (Russia)

Defender of the Fatherland and Armed Forces day (Belarus)

Armed Forces Day (Tajikistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1868 - W.E.B. Du Bois, Sociologist, author, and civil rights activist who co-founded the NAACP and was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University.

1929 - Elston Howard, The first African American player for the New York Yankees in 1955 and the first Black American League MVP in 1963.

1925 - Louis StokesThe first African American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio.

1945 – Allan Boesak, South African cleric and politician

...and on this day in Black History....

1763 – Berbice slave uprising in Guyana: The first major slave revolt in South America. This day is celebrated as Mashramani-Republic Day in Guyana

1965 - Constance Baker Motley Became the first Black woman to serve as Manhattan Borough President and later the first African American woman federal judge.

1979 - Frank E. Petersen Jr. Promoted to the first Black general in the U.S. Marine Corps.

2020 – Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American citizen, is shot and murdered by three white men after visiting a house under construction while jogging at a neighborhood in Satilla Shores near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia.

Also on this day in history....

1455 – Traditionally the date of publication of the Gutenberg Bible, the first Western book printed with movable type.]

1898 – Émile Zola is imprisoned in France after writing J'Accuse…!, a letter accusing the French government of antisemitism and wrongfully imprisoning Captain Alfred Dreyfus.

1903 – Cuba leases Guantánamo Bay to the United States "in perpetuity".

1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

1954 – The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine begins in Pittsburgh.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army demands $4 million more to release kidnap victim Patty Hearst.

1983 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency announces its intent to buy out and evacuate the dioxin-contaminated community of Times Beach, Missouri.

and today's candle blower-outers include....

1633 – Samuel Pepys, English diarist and politician (died 1703)

1685 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (died 1759)

1883 – Karl Jaspers, German-Swiss psychiatrist and philosopher (died 1969)

1904 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (died 1993)

1938 – Sylvia Chase, American broadcast journalist (died 2019)

1940 – Peter Fonda, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2019)

1944 – Johnny Winter, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2014)

1951 – Debbie Friedman, American singer-songwriter of Jewish melodies (died 2011)

1954 – Viktor Yushchenko, Ukrainian captain and politician, 3rd President of Ukraine

1956 – Sandra Osborne, Scottish politician1960 – Naruhito, Emperor of Japan[35]

1962 – Michael Wilton, American guitarist

1983 – Aziz Ansari, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress