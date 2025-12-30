KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 30, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of December of 2025,

December 30 is the 364th day of the year

one day remains until the end of the year

79 days until spring begins

The fifth day of Kwanzaa

The principle of the day is Nia or Purpose

It's also The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Your True Love should give you Six Geese a-Laying, five gold rings, and so on

Sunrise at 7:24:59 am

and sunset will be at 5:01:03 pm

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:13:01 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:14 am at 6.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 1:37 pm at -0.38 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:33 pm

The Moon is currently 79.6% visible

We'll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Sat urday the 3rd of January of 2026 at 2:03 am

The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year.

It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger,

but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory,

locate pack members,

reinforce social bonds,

and gather for hunting.

European settlers may have used the term “Wolf Moon” even before they came to North America.

This moon is also called the Center Moon, from the Assiniboine people.

The Cree names of Cold Moon and Frost Exploding Moon

The Algonquin name is the Freeze Up Moon.

The Dakota names this full moon Severe Moon and Hard Moon

Other names for this time include Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit

Great Moon by the Cree

Greetings Moon by the Wester n Abenaki

and The Spirit Moon by the Oji bwe

Today is....Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

Today is also the....

Day of the Declarati on of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province in Slovakia

Rizal Day in The Philippines

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1936)

1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (died 1944)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (died 1999)

1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (died 1992)

1925 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (died 2002)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2008)

1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (died 2004)

1934 – Joseph Bologna, American actor, director, playwright and screenwriter (died 2017)

1934 – Tony Serra, American criminal defense and civil rights attorney, political activist and tax resister

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1935 – Jack Riley, American actor (died 2016)

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (died 2001)

1937 – Noel Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (died 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2021)

1942 – Fred Ward, American actor (died 2022)

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (died 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poetcer

1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and produce

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Matt Lauer, American journalist and television host

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1963 – Chandler Burr, American journalist and author

1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State

1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer

1969 – Meredith Monroe, American actress

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman

....and on this day in history....

1922 – The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is formed.

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.

