KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 30, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 30th of December of 2025,
December 30 is the 364th day of the year
one day remains until the end of the year
79 days until spring begins
The fifth day of Kwanzaa
The principle of the day is Nia or Purpose
It's also The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas
Your True Love should give you Six Geese a-Laying, five gold rings, and so on
Sunrise at 7:24:59 am
and sunset will be at 5:01:03 pm
We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:13:01 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.
The first high tide will be at 6:14 am at 6.63 feet
The first low tide will be at 1:37 pm at -0.38 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:33 pm
The Moon is currently 79.6% visible
We'll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Sat urday the 3rd of January of 2026 at 2:03 am
The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon
The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year.
It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger,
but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory,
locate pack members,
reinforce social bonds,
and gather for hunting.
European settlers may have used the term “Wolf Moon” even before they came to North America.
This moon is also called the Center Moon, from the Assiniboine people.
The Cree names of Cold Moon and Frost Exploding Moon
The Algonquin name is the Freeze Up Moon.
The Dakota names this full moon Severe Moon and Hard Moon
Other names for this time include Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit
Great Moon by the Cree
Greetings Moon by the Wester n Abenaki
and The Spirit Moon by the Oji bwe
Today is....Bacon Day
Falling Needles Family Fest Day
Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute
National Bicarbonate of Soda Day
Today is also the....
Day of the Declarati on of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province in Slovakia
Rizal Day in The Philippines
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....
1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1936)
1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (died 1944)
1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (died 1999)
1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (died 1992)
1925 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (died 2002)
1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2008)
1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (died 2004)
1934 – Joseph Bologna, American actor, director, playwright and screenwriter (died 2017)
1934 – Tony Serra, American criminal defense and civil rights attorney, political activist and tax resister
1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1990)
1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor
1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster
1935 – Jack Riley, American actor (died 2016)
1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (died 2001)
1937 – Noel Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (died 1983)
1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2021)
1942 – Fred Ward, American actor (died 2022)
1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (died 2012)
1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poetcer
1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and produce
1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host
1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Matt Lauer, American journalist and television host
1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter
1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright
1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host
1963 – Chandler Burr, American journalist and author
1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State
1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer
1969 – Meredith Monroe, American actress
1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer
1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman
....and on this day in history....
1922 – The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is formed.
1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.
1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.
1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.