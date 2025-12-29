KALW Almanac - Monday December 29, 2025
Today is Monday, the 29th of December of 2025
December 29 is the 363rd day of the year
two days remain until the end of the year
80 days until spring begins
The fourth day of Kwanzaa
Today's principle is Ujamaa; in english, Cooperative economics
Today is also The fifth day of Christmas
You're supposed to give your True Love 5 Gold Rings, 4 Colly birds, and so on....
Sunrise at 7:24:46 am
and sunset will be at 5:00:17 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:12:31 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.5°F.
The first high was at 5:28 am at 6.26 feet
The first low tide will be at 12:42 pm at 0.4 feet
The next high tide at 7:15 pm at 4 feet
And The final low tide will be at 11:49 pm at 2.48 feet
The Moon is currently 69.4% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous moon
We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 3rd of January of 2026 at 2:03 am
Today is....
National "Get on the Scales" Day
National Pepper Pot Day
Still Need to Do Day
Tick Tock Day
Today is also....
Constitution Day in Ireland
Independence Day in Mongolia
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share boxing gloves with....
1721 – Madame de Pompadour, mistress of King Louis XV (died 1764)
1800 – Charles Goodyear, American chemist and engineer (died 1860)
1876 – Pablo Casals, Catalan cellist and conductor (died 1973)
1914 – Billy Tipton, American pianist and saxophonist (died 1989)
1917 – Tom Bradley, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 38th Mayor of Los Angeles (died 1998)
1923 – Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegalese historian, anthropologist, and physicist (died 1986)
1934 – Ed Flanders, American actor (died 1995)
1936 – Mary Tyler Moore, American actress and producer (died 2017)
1938 – Jon Voight, American actor and producer
1943 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (died 1999)
1946 – Marianne Faithfull, English singer-songwriter and actress (died 2025)
1947 – Ted Danson, American actor and producer
1959 – Paula Poundstone, American comedian and
1972 – Jude Law, English actor
...and on this day in history...
1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution.
1989 – Czech writer, philosopher and dissident Václav Havel is elected the first post-communist President of Czechoslovakia.