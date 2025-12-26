KALW Almanac - Friday December 26, 2025

Today is Friday, the 26th of December of 2025,

December 26 is the 360th day of the year

five days remain until the end of the year

83 days until spring begins

The first day of Kwanzaa

Today's principle is Umoja, or Unity

Today is also The second day of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Your True love is supposed to bring to you 2 Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:54 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:08 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

(one minute more than yesterday)

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F

The solar transit will be at 12:11:01 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:29 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:18 am at 2.57 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 2:32 pm

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:05 pm at 0.65 feet

The Moon is currently 36.9% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow morning at 11:10 am

Today is....

Boxing Day

National Candy Cane Day

National Thank You Note Day

National Whiner's Day

Today is also....

Day of Good Will (South Africa and Namibia)

Family Day (Vanuatu)

Thanksgiving (Solomon Islands)

Independence and Unity Day (Slovenia)

Mummer's Day (Padstow, Cornwall)

Saint Stephen's Day (public holiday in Alsace, Austria, Catalonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland)

Father's Day (Bulgaria)

The first day of Junkanoo street parade, the second day is on the New Year's Day (The Bahamas)

Second day of Christmas (Public holiday in the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia)

Wren Day (Ireland and the Isle of Man)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1780 – Mary Somerville, Scottish mathematician, astronomer, and author (died 1872)

1891 – Henry Miller, American author and painter (died 1980)

1893 – Mao Zedong, Chinese politician, Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (died 1976)

1907 – Albert Gore, Sr., American lawyer and politician (died 1998)

1921 – Steve Allen, American actor, singer, talk show host, and screenwriter (died 2000)

1927 – Alan King, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2004)

1933 – Caroll Spinney, the original puppeteer and voice of Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch (died 2019)

1936 – Kitty Dukakis, American author, First Lady of Massachusetts (died 2025)

1939 – Phil Spector, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2021)

1942 – Catherine Coulter, American author

1942 – Gray Davis, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of California

1944 – William Ayers, American academic and activist

1949 – José Ramos-Horta, East Timorese lawyer and politician, 2nd President of East Timor, Nobel Prize laureate

1950 – Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Pakistani businessman and politician, 17th Prime Minister of Pakistan

1955 – Evan Bayh, American lawyer and politician, 46th Governor of Indiana

1956 – David Sedaris, American comedian, author, and radio host

1966 – Jay Farrar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1723 – Bach led the first performance of Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gotte, BWV 40, his first Christmas Cantata composed for Leipzig.

1898 – Marie and Pierre Curie announce the isolation of radium.

1919 – Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox is sold to the New York Yankees by owner Harry Frazee, allegedly establishing the Curse of the Bambino superstition.

1963 – The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "I Saw Her Standing There" are released in the United States, marking the beginning of Beatlemania on an international level.

1966 – The first Kwanzaa is celebrated by Maulana Karenga, the chair of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

1980 – Witnesses report the first of several sightings of unexplained lights near RAF Woodbridge, in Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England, United Kingdom, an incident called "Britain's Roswell".

1991 – The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union meets and formally dissolves the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War.

2004 – Orange Revolution: The final run-off election in Ukraine is held under heavy international scrutiny.

2012 – China opens the world's longest high-speed rail route, which links Beijing and Guangzhou.