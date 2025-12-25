KALW Almanac - Thursday December 25, 2025

Born on this day in the year 1745 Caribbean-French violinist, composer, and conductor Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges, sometimes refered to as The Black Mozart

It's Thursday, the 25th of December of 2025,

December 25 is the 359th day of the year

six days remain until the end of the year

84 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:23:33 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:28 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:10:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today may be around 50°F.

The first high tide was at 2:53 am at 5.01 feet

The first low tide at 8:07 am at 2.96 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:26 pm at 4.97 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:20 pm at 0.1 feet

The Moon is about 22% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 27th of December of 2025 at 11:10 am

Today is...

Christmas Day

International Jewish Book Day

National "Kiss the Cook" Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day

No "L" Day

Today is also....

Children's Day in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo

Tulsi Pujan Diwas in India

and Good Governance Day in India

Constitution Day in Taiwan

Quaid-e-Azam's Day in Pakistan

Takanakuy in Chumbivilcas Province, Peru

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You were born in a manger with....

1642 – Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (died 1727)

1745 – Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Caribbean-French violinist, composer, and conductor (died 1799)

1821 – Clara Barton, American nurse and humanitarian, founder of the American Red Cross (died 1912)

1872 – Helena Rubinstein, Polish-American businesswoman and philanthropist (died 1965)

1876 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (died 1948)

1878 – Noël, Countess of Rothes, British philanthropist, social leader and heroine of Titanic disaster (died 1956)

1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (died 1973)

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (died 1957)

1907 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (died 1994)

1908 – Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (died 1999)

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1981)

1924 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (died 1975)

1924 – Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indian poet and politician, 10th Prime Minister of India (died 2018)

1925 – Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (died 1998)

1943 – Jacqui McShee, English singer

1945 – Noel Redding, English singer-songwriter and bass player (died 2003)

1946 – Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (died 2023)

1948 – Merry Clayton, American singer and actress

1948 – Barbara Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani politician, 12th Prime Minister of Pakistan

1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress

1950 – Karl Rove, American political strategist and activist

1954 – Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist

1957 – Shane MacGowan, English-Irish singer-songwriter (died 2023)

1958 – Rickey Henderson, American baseball player and coach (died 2024)

1961 – Íngrid Betancourt, Colombian political scientist and politician

1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

....and on this day in history....

336 – First documented sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.

1066 – William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy is crowned king of England, at Westminster Abbey, London.

1724 – J. S. Bach leads the first performance of Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BWV 91, in Leipzig, based on Luther's 1524 Christmas hymn.

1725 – J. S. Bach leads the first performance of the Christmas cantata Unser Mund sei voll Lachens, BWV 110, making laughter audible in singing.

1758 – Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time

1815 – The Handel and Haydn Society, oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States, gives its first performance.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.

1868 – Pardons for ex-Confederates: United States President Andrew Johnson grants an unconditional pardon to all Confederate veterans.

1870 – Wagner's Siegfried Idyll is first performed.

1914 – World War I: A series of unofficial truces occur across the Western Front to celebrate Christmas.

1941 – Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, appointed commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet on December 17,[35] arrives at Pearl Harbor.

1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.

2007 – A Siberian tiger named Tatania escapes her exhibit at the San Francisco Zoo and attacks three people, killing one and injuring two more.

2021 – The James Webb Space Telescope is launched.