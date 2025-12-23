KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 23, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of December of 2025,

December 23 is the 357th day of the year

eight days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:22:45 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:14 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

Solar transit will be at 12:09:29 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.5°F.

The first high tide was at 1:42 am at 4.78 feet

The first low tide was at 6:14 am at 3.33 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:49 am at 5.77 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:00 pm at -0.57 feet

The Moon is currently 11.3% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 27th of December of 2025 at 11:10 am

Today is....

Festivus, a secular holiday made popular by the sitcom Seinfeld

HumanLight observed by Secular humanists in United States

National Bake Day

National Christmas Movie Marathon Day

National Pfeffernüsse Day

National Roots Day

Today is also....

Birthday of the Queen Silvia, an official flag flying day in Sweden

Children's Day in South Sudan and Sudan

Day of all level operational control structures service members in Ukraine

Kisan Diwas in Uttar Pradesh, India

Night of the Radishes in Oaxaca City, Mexico

Tibb's Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador

Tom Bawcock's Eve in Mousehole, Cornwall

Victory Day in Egypt

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1900 – Otto Soglow, American cartoonist (died 1975)

1902 – Norman Maclean, American author and academic (died 1990)

1918 – José Greco, Italian-American dancer and choreographer (died 2000)

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, German soldier, economist, and politician, 5th Chancellor of Germany (died 2015)

1926 – Robert Bly, American poet and essayist (died 2021)

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (died 1988)

1933 – Akihito, Emperor of Japan

1935 – Esther Phillips, American R&B singer (died 1984)

1936 – Frederic Forrest, American actor (died 2023)

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Tim Hardin, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (died 1980)

1943 – Harry Shearer, American actor, voice artist, and comedian

1949 – Adrian Belew, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – William Kristol, American journalist, publisher, activist, and pundit

1958 – Victoria Williams, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Eddie Vedder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Badi Assad, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Carla Bruni, Italian-French singer-songwriter and model

1970 – Karine Polwart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant is performed by J. Hartwell Harrison and Joseph Murray.

1968 – The 82 sailors from the USS Pueblo are released after eleven months of internment in North Korea.