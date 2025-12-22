KALW Almanac - Monday December 22, 2025

Today is Monday, the 22nd of December of 2025

December 22 is the 356th day of the year

six days remain until the end of the year

87 days until spring begins

Tonight is the last night of Hanukkah

Today is the 7th day of Las Posadas

Sunrise at 7:22:19 am

and sunset will be at 4:55:39 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:08:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F

The first high tide was at 1:07 am at 4.75 feet

The first low tide was at 5:30 am at 3.41 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:09 am at 6 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:23 pm at -0.69 feet

The Moon is currently 5.9% visible

It's now a Waxing Crescent

It was a New Moon over the weekend

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 27th of December of 2025 at 11:10 am

Today is....

Abilities Day

National Cookie Exchange Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

Forefathers' Day

Today is also....

Dongzhi Festival

Armed Forces Day in Vietnam

Mother's Day in Indonesia

National Mathematics Day in India

Teachers' Day in Cuba

Unity Day in Zimbabwe

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (died 1924)

1862 – Connie Mack, American baseball player and manager (died 1956)

1883 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer (died 1965)

1884 – St. Elmo Brady, African American chemist and educator (died 1966)

1901 – Andre Kostelanetz, Russian-American conductor and composer (died 1980)

1905 – Kenneth Rexroth, American poet, translator, and academic (died 1982)

1907 – Peggy Ashcroft, English actress (died 1991)

1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (died 2007)

1915 – Barbara Billingsley, American actress (died 2010)

1917 – Gene Rayburn, American game show host and actor (died 1999)

1922 – Jim Wright, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (died 2015)

1936 – James Burke, Irish historian and author

1938 – Lucien Bouchard, Canadian lawyer and politician, 27th Premier of Quebec

1943 – Paul Wolfowitz, American banker and politician, 25th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense

1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (died 2003)

1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (died 2012)

1955 – Lonnie Smith, American baseball player

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor

1968 – Lori McKenna, American singer-songwriter

1970 – Ted Cruz, Canadian-American lawyer and politician

....and on this day in history....

1807 – The Embargo Act, forbidding trade with all foreign countries, is passed by the U.S. Congress at the urging of President Thomas Jefferson.

1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto and Choral Fantasy.

1851 – The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., burns.

1937 – The Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

1945 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman issues an executive order giving World War II refugees precedence in visa applications under U.S. immigration quotas.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

1975 – U.S. President Gerald Ford creates the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the 1970s energy crisis.

1989 – German reunification: Berlin's Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.

1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.

1990 – Final independence of Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia after termination of trusteeship.

2010 – The repeal of the Don't ask, don't tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning homosexuals serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama

2018 – The 2018–2019 United States federal government shutdown, the second longest shutdown of the U.S. federal government in history, begins.