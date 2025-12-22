KALW Almanac - Monday December 22, 2025
Today is Monday, the 22nd of December of 2025
December 22 is the 356th day of the year
six days remain until the end of the year
87 days until spring begins
Tonight is the last night of Hanukkah
Today is the 7th day of Las Posadas
Sunrise at 7:22:19 am
and sunset will be at 4:55:39 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:08:59 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F
The first high tide was at 1:07 am at 4.75 feet
The first low tide was at 5:30 am at 3.41 feet
The next high tide will be at 11:09 am at 6 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:23 pm at -0.69 feet
The Moon is currently 5.9% visible
It's now a Waxing Crescent
It was a New Moon over the weekend
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 27th of December of 2025 at 11:10 am
Today is....
Abilities Day
National Cookie Exchange Day
National Date Nut Bread Day
Forefathers' Day
Today is also....
Dongzhi Festival
Armed Forces Day in Vietnam
Mother's Day in Indonesia
National Mathematics Day in India
Teachers' Day in Cuba
Unity Day in Zimbabwe
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (died 1924)
1862 – Connie Mack, American baseball player and manager (died 1956)
1883 – Edgard Varèse, French-American composer (died 1965)
1884 – St. Elmo Brady, African American chemist and educator (died 1966)
1901 – Andre Kostelanetz, Russian-American conductor and composer (died 1980)
1905 – Kenneth Rexroth, American poet, translator, and academic (died 1982)
1907 – Peggy Ashcroft, English actress (died 1991)
1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (died 2007)
1915 – Barbara Billingsley, American actress (died 2010)
1917 – Gene Rayburn, American game show host and actor (died 1999)
1922 – Jim Wright, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (died 2015)
1936 – James Burke, Irish historian and author
1938 – Lucien Bouchard, Canadian lawyer and politician, 27th Premier of Quebec
1943 – Paul Wolfowitz, American banker and politician, 25th United States Deputy Secretary of Defense
1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist
1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (died 2003)
1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (died 2012)
1955 – Lonnie Smith, American baseball player
1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor
1968 – Lori McKenna, American singer-songwriter
1970 – Ted Cruz, Canadian-American lawyer and politician
....and on this day in history....
1807 – The Embargo Act, forbidding trade with all foreign countries, is passed by the U.S. Congress at the urging of President Thomas Jefferson.
1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto and Choral Fantasy.
1851 – The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., burns.
1937 – The Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.
1945 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman issues an executive order giving World War II refugees precedence in visa applications under U.S. immigration quotas.
1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.
1975 – U.S. President Gerald Ford creates the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the 1970s energy crisis.
1989 – German reunification: Berlin's Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.
1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.
1990 – Final independence of Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia after termination of trusteeship.
2010 – The repeal of the Don't ask, don't tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning homosexuals serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama
2018 – The 2018–2019 United States federal government shutdown, the second longest shutdown of the U.S. federal government in history, begins.