KALW Almanac - Thursday December 18, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 18th of December of 2025
December 18 is the 352nd day of the year
13 days remain until the end of the year.
Sunrise at 7:20:14 am
and sunset will be at 4:53:38 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:06:56 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.8°F.
The first low tide will be at 2:59 am at 3.34 feet
The only high tide of the day will be at 8:42 am at 6.21 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this afternoon at 4:06 pm at -0.50 feet
The Moon is 2.3% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
We'll have a New Moon tomorrow at 5:43 pm
Today is....
Answer the Phone Like Buddy the Elf Day
Bake Cookies Day
Flake Appreciation Day
International Migrants Day
National "I Love Honey" Day
National Ham Salad Day
National Regifting Day
National Roast Suckling Pig Day
National Twin Day
National Wear a Plunger on Your Head Day
Today is also....
National Day in Qatar
Republic Day in Niger
Arabic Language Day
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....
1800 – James Watney, English brewer and businessman (died 1884)
1863 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (died 1914)
1878 – Joseph Stalin, Georgian-Russian marshal and politician,General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (died 1953)
1879 – Paul Klee, Swiss-German painter and educator (died 1940)
1886 – Ty Cobb, American baseball player and manager (died 1961)
1888 – Robert Moses, American urban planner (died 1981)
1890 – Edwin Howard Armstrong, American engineer, invented FM radio (died 1954)
1897 – Fletcher Henderson, American pianist and composer (died 1952)
1912 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., American general and pilot (died 2002)
1913 – Willy Brandt, German politician, 4th Chancellor of Germany, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1992)
1916 – Betty Grable, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 1973)
1917 – Ossie Davis, American actor and activist (died 2005)
1927 – Ramsey Clark, American lawyer and politician, 66th United States Attorney General (died 2021)
1928 – Harold Land, American tenor saxophonist (died 2001)
1933 – Lonnie Brooks, American blues singer and guitarist (died 2017)
1935 – Jacques Pépin, French-American chef and author
1941 – Wadada Leo Smith, American trumpet player and composer
1943 – Keith Richards, English musician
1946 – Steve Biko, South African activist, founded the Black Consciousness Movement (died 1977)
1946 – Steven Spielberg, American director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded DreamWorks
1950 – Leonard Maltin, American historian, author, and critic
1963 – Brad Pitt, American actor and producer
1970 – DMX, American rapper and actor (died 2021)
1978 – Katie Holmes, American actress
1980 – Christina Aguilera, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
2001 – Billie Eilish, American singer
....and on this day in history....
1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire "Yuan" (元 yuán), officially marking the start of the Yuan dynasty of Mongolia and China.
1787 – New Jersey becomes the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
1865 – US Secretary of State William Seward proclaims the adoption of the Thirteenth Amendment, prohibiting slavery throughout the United States.
1892 – Premiere performance of The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
1898 – Gaston de Chasseloup-Laubat sets the first officially recognized land speed record of 63.159 km/h (39.245 mph) in a Jeantaud electric car.
1944 – The Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision in Korematsu v. United States supporting Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 which cleared the way for the incarceration of nearly all 120,000 Japanese Americans, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, born and raised in the United States.
2002 – California gubernatorial recall: Then Governor of California Gray Davis announces that the state would face a record budget deficit of $35 billion, roughly double the figure reported during his reelection campaign one month earlier.
2006 – United Arab Emirates holds its first-ever elections.
2018 – List of bolides: A meteor exploded over the Bering Sea with a force over 10 times greater than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.
2019 – The United States House of Representatives impeaches Donald Trump for the first time.