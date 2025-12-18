KALW Almanac - Thursday December 18, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 18th of December of 2025

December 18 is the 352nd day of the year

13 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 7:20:14 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:38 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:06:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:59 am at 3.34 feet

The only high tide of the day will be at 8:42 am at 6.21 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this afternoon at 4:06 pm at -0.50 feet

The Moon is 2.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow at 5:43 pm

Today is....

Answer the Phone Like Buddy the Elf Day

Bake Cookies Day

Flake Appreciation Day

International Migrants Day

National "I Love Honey" Day

National Ham Salad Day

National Regifting Day

National Roast Suckling Pig Day

National Twin Day

National Wear a Plunger on Your Head Day

Today is also....

National Day in Qatar

Republic Day in Niger

Arabic Language Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....

1800 – James Watney, English brewer and businessman (died 1884)

1863 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria (died 1914)

1878 – Joseph Stalin, Georgian-Russian marshal and politician,General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (died 1953)

1879 – Paul Klee, Swiss-German painter and educator (died 1940)

1886 – Ty Cobb, American baseball player and manager (died 1961)

1888 – Robert Moses, American urban planner (died 1981)

1890 – Edwin Howard Armstrong, American engineer, invented FM radio (died 1954)

1897 – Fletcher Henderson, American pianist and composer (died 1952)

1912 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., American general and pilot (died 2002)

1913 – Willy Brandt, German politician, 4th Chancellor of Germany, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1992)

1916 – Betty Grable, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 1973)

1917 – Ossie Davis, American actor and activist (died 2005)

1927 – Ramsey Clark, American lawyer and politician, 66th United States Attorney General (died 2021)

1928 – Harold Land, American tenor saxophonist (died 2001)

1933 – Lonnie Brooks, American blues singer and guitarist (died 2017)

1935 – Jacques Pépin, French-American chef and author

1941 – Wadada Leo Smith, American trumpet player and composer

1943 – Keith Richards, English musician

1946 – Steve Biko, South African activist, founded the Black Consciousness Movement (died 1977)

1946 – Steven Spielberg, American director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded DreamWorks

1950 – Leonard Maltin, American historian, author, and critic

1963 – Brad Pitt, American actor and producer

1970 – DMX, American rapper and actor (died 2021)

1978 – Katie Holmes, American actress

1980 – Christina Aguilera, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

2001 – Billie Eilish, American singer

....and on this day in history....

1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire "Yuan" (元 yuán), officially marking the start of the Yuan dynasty of Mongolia and China.

1787 – New Jersey becomes the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1865 – US Secretary of State William Seward proclaims the adoption of the Thirteenth Amendment, prohibiting slavery throughout the United States.

1892 – Premiere performance of The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

1898 – Gaston de Chasseloup-Laubat sets the first officially recognized land speed record of 63.159 km/h (39.245 mph) in a Jeantaud electric car.

1944 – The Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision in Korematsu v. United States supporting Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 which cleared the way for the incarceration of nearly all 120,000 Japanese Americans, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, born and raised in the United States.

2002 – California gubernatorial recall: Then Governor of California Gray Davis announces that the state would face a record budget deficit of $35 billion, roughly double the figure reported during his reelection campaign one month earlier.

2006 – United Arab Emirates holds its first-ever elections.

2018 – List of bolides: A meteor exploded over the Bering Sea with a force over 10 times greater than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

2019 – The United States House of Representatives impeaches Donald Trump for the first time.