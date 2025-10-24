KALW Almanac - Friday October 24, 2025

Today is Friday, the 24th of October of 2025

October 24 is the 297th day of the year

68 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:27:39 am

and sunset will be at 6:19:03 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:21 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F

The first high tide was at 1:49 am at 4.55 feet

The first low tide was at 6:25 am at 3.14 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:13 pm at 5.82 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:24 pm at -0.01 feet

The Moon is currently 8 going on 9% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 29th of October of 2025 at 9:21 am

Today is....

40-Hour Work Week Day

Black Thursday

Food Day

Global Champagne Day

National Bologna Day

National Crazy Day

National Good & Plenty Day

National Pharmacy Buyer Day

Take Back Your Time Day

World Polio Day

World Tripe Day

Today is also....

International Day of Diplomats

United Nations Day, the anniversary of the 1945 Charter of the United Nations

World Development Information Day

World Polio Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1911 – Sonny Terry, American singer and harmonica player (died 1986)

1915 – Bob Kane, American author and illustrator (died 1998)

1923 – Denise Levertov, British-born American poet (died 1997)

1929 – George Crumb, American composer and educator(died 2022)

1930 – The Big Bopper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1959)

1932 – Stephen Covey, American author and educator (died 2012)

1932 – Adrian Mitchell, English journalist, author, poet, and playwright (died 2008)

1935 – Mark Tully, Indian-English journalist and author

1936 – Bill Wyman, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1939 – F. Murray Abraham, American actor

1947 – Kevin Kline, American actor and singer

1948 – Kweisi Mfume, American lawyer and politician

1954 – Malcolm Turnbull, Australian journalist and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Australia

1960 – BD Wong, American actor

1986 – Drake, Canadian rapper and actor

1989 – PewDiePie, Swedish YouTuber

...and on this day in history....

1861 – The first transcontinental telegraph line across the United States is completed.

1901 – Annie Edson Taylor becomes the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1911 – Orville Wright remains in the air nine minutes and 45 seconds in a glider at Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

1926 – Harry Houdini's last performance takes place at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1929 – "Black Thursday" on the New York Stock Exchange.

1945 – The United Nations Charter comes into effect.

1946 – A camera on board the V-2 No. 13 rocket takes the first photograph of earth from outer space.

1947 – Famed animator Walt Disney testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee, naming Disney employees he believes to be communists.

1964 – Northern Rhodesia gains independence from the United Kingdom and becomes Zambia.

1975 – In Iceland, 90% of women take part in a national strike, refusing to work in protest of gender inequality.

1980 – The government of Poland legalizes the Solidarity trade union.

1992 – The Toronto Blue Jays become the first Major League Baseball team based outside the United States to win the World Series.

2008 – "Bloody Friday" saw many of the world's stock exchanges experience the worst declines in their history, with drops of around 10% in most indices.

2018 – The world's longest sea crossing, the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge, opens for public traffic.