KALW Almanac - Thursday October 2, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of October of 2025

October 2 is the 275th day of the year

90 days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:06:52 am

and sunset will be at 6:49:37 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:58:14 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:47 am at 0.3 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:55 am at 4.78 feet

The next low tide at 2:06 pm at 2.88 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:31 pm at 5.44 feet

The Moon is currently 75% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 6th of October of 2025 at 8:47 pm

Today is....

Yom Kippur began at Sundown last night

Audiophile Day

Bring Your Bible to School Day

Guardian Angels Day

National Custodial Worker Day

National Fried Scallops Day

National Name Your Car Day

National Poetry Day in UK

National Produce Misting Day

National Research Maniacs Food Day

National Smarties Day

Phileas Fogg's Wager Day

World Day for Farmed Animals

World No Alcohol Day

Today is also....

Batik Day in Indonesia

Gandhi's birthday-related observances:

Gandhi Jayanti in India

International Day of Non-Violence

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea from France in 1958

National Grandparents Day in Italy

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with...

1718 – Elizabeth Montagu, English author and critic (died 1800)

1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (died 1831)

1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, activist and philosopher (died 1948)

1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet (died 1955)

1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (died 1977)

1904 – Graham Greene, English novelist, playwright, and critic (died 1991)

1909 – Alex Raymond, American cartoonist, creator of Flash Gordon (died 1956)

1915 – Chuck Williams, American author and businessman, founded Williams Sonoma (died 2015)

1937 – Johnnie Cochran, American lawyer (died 2005)

1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer-songwriter (died 2024)

1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic

1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Ward Churchill, American author and activist

1948 – Avery Brooks, American actor

1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer

1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter and actor

1956 – Freddie Jackson, American soul singer

1960 – Joe Sacco, Maltese-American journalist and cartoonist

1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1988 – Brittany Howard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

...and on this day in history...

1766 - The Nottingham Cheese Riot breaks out at the Goose Fair in Nottingham, England, in response to the excessive cost of cheese.

1789 – The United States Bill of Rights is sent to the various States for ratification.

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.

1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by President Bill Clinton.