KALW Almanac - Thursday October 2, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 2nd of October of 2025
October 2 is the 275th day of the year
90 days remain until the end of the year.
80 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:06:52 am
and sunset will be at 6:49:37 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:58:14 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.
The first low tide will be at 1:47 am at 0.3 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:55 am at 4.78 feet
The next low tide at 2:06 pm at 2.88 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:31 pm at 5.44 feet
The Moon is currently 75% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous moon
We'll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 6th of October of 2025 at 8:47 pm
Today is....
Yom Kippur began at Sundown last night
Audiophile Day
Bring Your Bible to School Day
Guardian Angels Day
National Custodial Worker Day
National Fried Scallops Day
National Name Your Car Day
National Poetry Day in UK
National Produce Misting Day
National Research Maniacs Food Day
National Smarties Day
Phileas Fogg's Wager Day
World Day for Farmed Animals
World No Alcohol Day
Today is also....
Batik Day in Indonesia
Gandhi's birthday-related observances:
Gandhi Jayanti in India
International Day of Non-Violence
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea from France in 1958
National Grandparents Day in Italy
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with...
1718 – Elizabeth Montagu, English author and critic (died 1800)
1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (died 1831)
1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, activist and philosopher (died 1948)
1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet (died 1955)
1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (died 1977)
1904 – Graham Greene, English novelist, playwright, and critic (died 1991)
1909 – Alex Raymond, American cartoonist, creator of Flash Gordon (died 1956)
1915 – Chuck Williams, American author and businessman, founded Williams Sonoma (died 2015)
1937 – Johnnie Cochran, American lawyer (died 2005)
1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer-songwriter (died 2024)
1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic
1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter
1947 – Ward Churchill, American author and activist
1948 – Avery Brooks, American actor
1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer
1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter and actor
1956 – Freddie Jackson, American soul singer
1960 – Joe Sacco, Maltese-American journalist and cartoonist
1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1988 – Brittany Howard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
...and on this day in history...
1766 - The Nottingham Cheese Riot breaks out at the Goose Fair in Nottingham, England, in response to the excessive cost of cheese.
1789 – The United States Bill of Rights is sent to the various States for ratification.
1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.
1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by President Bill Clinton.