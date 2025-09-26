KALW Almanac - Friday September 26, 2025
Today is Friday, the 26th of September of 2025
September 26 is the 269th day of the year
96 days remain until the end of the year.
86 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:01:36 am
and sunset will be at 6:58:48 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 57 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:00:12 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.
The first high tide was at 2:39 am at 4.37 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:30 am at 2.93 feet
The next high tide at 1:32 pm at 5.63 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:38 pm at 0.68 feet
The Moon is currently 19.3% visible
It's now a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 29th of September of 2025 at 4:54 pm
Today is....
German Butterbrot Day
Hug a Vegetarian Day
Human Resource Professional Day
Johnny Appleseed Day
Love Note Day
Lumberjack Day
Mesothelioma Awareness Day
National Bakery Day
National Better Breakfast Day
National BRAVE Day
National Compliance Officer Day
National Doodle Day (UK)
National Dumpling Day
National Key Lime Pie Day
National Situational Awareness Day
Native American Day
Save the Koala Day
Shamu the Whale Day
Sport Purple for Platelets Day
The Last of Us Day
National Pancake Day
National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Today is also....
Petrov day
on this day in 1983 – Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike, thus preventing nuclear war.
Day of the National Flag in Ecuador
Dominion Day in New Zealand
European Day of Languages in the European Union
International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Revolution Day in Yemen
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (died 1845)
1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (died 1935)
1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1965)
1889 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (died 1976)
1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (died 1937)
1900 – Suzanne Belperron, French jewelry designer (died 1983)
1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (died 2011)
1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (died 1982)
1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (died 2000)
1936 – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa (died 2018)
1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (died 2015)
1942 – Kent McCord, American actor
1945 – Gal Costa, Brazilian singer (died 2022)
1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (died 2005)
1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress (died 2022)
1949 – Jane Smiley, American novelist
1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress
1972 – Beto O'Rourke, American politician
1981 – Ayumi Tsunematsu, Japanese voice actress
1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis player
....and on this day in history....
1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.
1914 – The United States Federal Trade Commission is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.
1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.
1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.
1983 – Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike, thus preventing nuclear war.