KALW Almanac - Friday September 26, 2025

Today is Friday, the 26th of September of 2025

September 26 is the 269th day of the year

96 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:01:36 am

and sunset will be at 6:58:48 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.

The first high tide was at 2:39 am at 4.37 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:30 am at 2.93 feet

The next high tide at 1:32 pm at 5.63 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:38 pm at 0.68 feet

The Moon is currently 19.3% visible

It's now a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 29th of September of 2025 at 4:54 pm

Today is....

German Butterbrot Day

Hug a Vegetarian Day

Human Resource Professional Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

Love Note Day

Lumberjack Day

Mesothelioma Awareness Day

National Bakery Day

National Better Breakfast Day

National BRAVE Day

National Compliance Officer Day

National Doodle Day (UK)

National Dumpling Day

National Key Lime Pie Day

National Situational Awareness Day

Native American Day

Save the Koala Day

Shamu the Whale Day

Sport Purple for Platelets Day

The Last of Us Day

National Pancake Day

National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Today is also....

Petrov day

on this day in 1983 – Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike, thus preventing nuclear war.

Day of the National Flag in Ecuador

Dominion Day in New Zealand

European Day of Languages in the European Union

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Revolution Day in Yemen

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (died 1845)

1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (died 1935)

1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1965)

1889 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (died 1976)

1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (died 1937)

1900 – Suzanne Belperron, French jewelry designer (died 1983)

1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (died 2011)

1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (died 1982)

1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (died 2000)

1936 – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa (died 2018)

1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (died 2015)

1942 – Kent McCord, American actor

1945 – Gal Costa, Brazilian singer (died 2022)

1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (died 2005)

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress (died 2022)

1949 – Jane Smiley, American novelist

1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress

1972 – Beto O'Rourke, American politician

1981 – Ayumi Tsunematsu, Japanese voice actress

1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis player

....and on this day in history....

1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.

1914 – The United States Federal Trade Commission is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.

1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.

1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

