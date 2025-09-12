KALW Almanac - Friday September 12, 2025

Today is Friday, the 12th of September of 2025,

September 12 is the 255th day of the year

110 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until Autumnal Equinox

which happens the next Monday, September 22, 2025 at 11:19 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 6:49:41 am

and sunset will be at 7:20:36 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 30 minutes of daylight to play in today

The solar transit will be at 1:05:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first high tide was at 3:15 am at 4.67 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:13 am at 2.48 feet

The next high tide at 2:30 pm at 6.48 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:38 pm at 0.07 feet

The Moon is currently 70 going on 69% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am

Today is...

International Day for South-South Cooperation

National Blackberry Day (UK)

National Chocolate Milkshake Day

National Day of Encouragement

National Hug and High Five Day

National Just One Human Family Day

National Police Woman Day

National Report Medicare Fraud Day

Stand up to Cancer Day

Video Games Day

World Dolphin Day

Today is also....

Commemoration of the mass hanging of the Saint Patrick's Battalion (Mexico)

Day of Conception (Russia)

Defenders Day (Maryland)

National Day (Cape Verde)

Saragarhi Day (Sikhism)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1880 – H. L. Mencken, American journalist and critic (died 1956)

1888 – Maurice Chevalier, French actor, singer, and dancer (died 1972)

1891 – Pedro Albizu Campos, Puerto Rican lawyer and politician (died 1965)

1892 – Alfred A. Knopf Sr., American publisher, founded Alfred A. Knopf Inc. (died 1984)

1898 – Ben Shahn, Lithuanian-American painter and photographer (died 1969)

1913 – Jesse Owens, American sprinter and long jumper (died 1980)

1921 – Frank McGee, American journalist (died 1974)

1921 – Stanisław Lem, Polish philosopher and author (died 2006)

1924 – Amílcar Cabral, Guinea-Bissauan political leader (died 1973)

1931 – George Jones, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2013)

1934 – Nellie Wong, Chinese American poet and activist

1939 – Henry Waxman, American lawyer and politician

1940 – Linda Gray, American model and actress

1942 – Maria Muldaur, American folk and blues singer

1943 – Michael Ondaatje, Sri Lankan-Canadian author and poet

1944 – Vladimir Spivakov, Russian violinist and conductor

1944 – Barry White, American singer-songwriter (died 2003)

1951 – Bertie Ahern, Irish accountant and politician, 11th Taoiseach of Ireland

1957 – Hans Zimmer, German composer and producer

1967 – Louis C.K., American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1986 – Emmy Rossum, American singer and actress

....and on this day in history....

1910 – Premiere performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8 in Munich (with a chorus of 852 singers and an orchestra of 171 players. Mahler's rehearsal assistant conductor was Bruno Walter).

1915 – French soldiers rescue over 4,000 Armenian genocide survivors stranded on Musa Dagh.

1940 – Cave paintings are discovered in Lascaux, France.

1953 – U.S. Senator and future President John Fitzgerald Kennedy marries Jacqueline Lee Bouvier at St. Mary's Church in Newport, Rhode Island.

1958 – Jack Kilby demonstrates the first working integrated circuit while working at Texas Instruments.

1959 – Bonanza, the first regularly scheduled TV program presented in color, is launched in the United States.

1962 – US President John F. Kennedy delivers his "We choose to go to the Moon" speech at Rice University.

1990 – The two German states and the Four Powers sign the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany in Moscow, paving the way for German reunification.

2005 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: the Israeli disengagement from Gaza is completed, leaving some 2,530 homes demolished