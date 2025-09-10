NPR Almanac - Wednesday September 10, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 10th of September of 2025

September 10 is the 253rd day of the year

112 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:48:00 am

and sunset will be at 7:23:42 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:05:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

The first high tide was at 1:01 am at 5.53 feet

The first low tide is right now 6:49 am at 1.14 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:09 pm at 6.34 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:36 pm at 0.27 feet

The Moon is currently 89 going on 88% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am

Todays is....

Blame It on the Large Hadron Collider Day

International Creepy Boston Dynamics Robotic Horse Day

International Make-Up Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Port Wine Day

National Quiet Day (UK)

National Swap Ideas Day

Sew Be It Day

Also known as Sewing Machine Day

TV Dinner Day

Today is also....

Amerindian Heritage Day (Guyana)

Children's Day (Honduras)

Gibraltar National Day

Saint George's Caye Day (Belize)

Teachers' Day (China)

World Suicide Prevention Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1659 – Henry Purcell, English organist and composer (died 1695)

1890 – Franz Werfel, Austrian-Bohemian author, poet, and playwright (died 1945)

1897 – Georges Bataille, French philosopher, novelist, and poet (died 1962)

1903 – Cyril Connolly, English author and critic (died 1974)

1904 – Max Shachtman, American theorist and politician (died 1972)

1908 – Raymond Scott, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 1994)

1929 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer and businessman (died 2016)

1934 – Charles Kuralt, American journalist (died 1997)

1935 – Mary Oliver, American poet (died 2019)

1937 – Jared Diamond, American biologist, geographer, and author

1940 – Roy Ayers, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, vibraphonist, and producer (died 2025)

1941 – Stephen Jay Gould, American paleontologist, biologist, and author (died 2002)

1941 – Christopher Hogwood, English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (died 2014)

1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Canadian actress and talk show host, 12th Spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada

1949 – Bill O'Reilly, American journalist and author

1950 – Rosie Flores, American singer and guitarist

1952 – Medea Benjamin, American activist, founder of Code Pink

1953 – Amy Irving, American actress

1957 – Kate Burton, British-American actress

1958 – Chris Columbus, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Alison Bechdel, American author and illustrator

1960 – Colin Firth, English actor and producer

1964 – John E. Sununu, American engineer and politician

1968 – Guy Ritchie, English director, producer, and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of Jesu, der du meine Seele, BWV 78, a chorale cantata based on a passion hymn by Johann Rist.

1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing

1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.

2008 – The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.