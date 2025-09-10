NPR Almanac - Wednesday September 10, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 10th of September of 2025
September 10 is the 253rd day of the year
112 days remain until the end of the year.
12 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:48:00 am
and sunset will be at 7:23:42 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 35 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:05:51 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.
The first high tide was at 1:01 am at 5.53 feet
The first low tide is right now 6:49 am at 1.14 feet
The next high tide will be at 1:09 pm at 6.34 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:36 pm at 0.27 feet
The Moon is currently 89 going on 88% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am
Todays is....
Blame It on the Large Hadron Collider Day
International Creepy Boston Dynamics Robotic Horse Day
International Make-Up Day
National Hot Dog Day
National Port Wine Day
National Quiet Day (UK)
National Swap Ideas Day
Sew Be It Day
Also known as Sewing Machine Day
TV Dinner Day
Today is also....
Amerindian Heritage Day (Guyana)
Children's Day (Honduras)
Gibraltar National Day
Saint George's Caye Day (Belize)
Teachers' Day (China)
World Suicide Prevention Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1659 – Henry Purcell, English organist and composer (died 1695)
1890 – Franz Werfel, Austrian-Bohemian author, poet, and playwright (died 1945)
1897 – Georges Bataille, French philosopher, novelist, and poet (died 1962)
1903 – Cyril Connolly, English author and critic (died 1974)
1904 – Max Shachtman, American theorist and politician (died 1972)
1908 – Raymond Scott, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 1994)
1929 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer and businessman (died 2016)
1934 – Charles Kuralt, American journalist (died 1997)
1935 – Mary Oliver, American poet (died 2019)
1937 – Jared Diamond, American biologist, geographer, and author
1940 – Roy Ayers, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, vibraphonist, and producer (died 2025)
1941 – Stephen Jay Gould, American paleontologist, biologist, and author (died 2002)
1941 – Christopher Hogwood, English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (died 2014)
1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Canadian actress and talk show host, 12th Spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada
1949 – Bill O'Reilly, American journalist and author
1950 – Rosie Flores, American singer and guitarist
1952 – Medea Benjamin, American activist, founder of Code Pink
1953 – Amy Irving, American actress
1957 – Kate Burton, British-American actress
1958 – Chris Columbus, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1960 – Alison Bechdel, American author and illustrator
1960 – Colin Firth, English actor and producer
1964 – John E. Sununu, American engineer and politician
1968 – Guy Ritchie, English director, producer, and screenwriter
....and on this day in history....
1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of Jesu, der du meine Seele, BWV 78, a chorale cantata based on a passion hymn by Johann Rist.
1846 – Elias Howe is granted a patent for the sewing
1960 – At the Summer Olympics in Rome, Abebe Bikila becomes the first sub-Saharan African to win a gold medal, winning the marathon in bare feet.
2008 – The Large Hadron Collider at CERN, described as the biggest scientific experiment in history, is powered up in Geneva, Switzerland.