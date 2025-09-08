KALW Almanac - Monday September 8, 2025

Today is Monday, the 8th of September of 2025

September 8 is the 251st day of the year

114 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:46:19 am

and sunset will be at 7:26:48 pm

Today we will have 12 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:37 am at 0.06 feet

The first high tide was at 12:05 pm at 5.81 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:56 pm at 1.02 feet

and The final high tide in the next 24 hour will be early tomorrow morning at 12:06 am at 5.9 feet

The Moon is currently 99.2% visible

Hoo boy was that a Full Harvest Moon last night!

It's now a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am

Today is.....

I'm on Top of It Day

International Literacy Day

National Actors Day

National Ampersand Day

National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Pardon Day

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

Star Trek Day

Virgin Mary Day

Today is also....

Accession Day (United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms) (during the reign of Charles III)

Independence Day (North Macedonia)

Martyrs' Day (Afghanistan) (date may fall on September 9, follows a non-Gregorian calendar)

National Day (Andorra), also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell

National Day (Asturias, Spain), also the feast of Our Lady of Covadonga

National Day (Extremadura, Spain), also the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Victory Day (Pakistan)

Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja (Malta)

World Physical Therapy Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (died 1904)

1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (died 1907)

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1933)

1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (died 1989)

1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (died 2001)

1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (died 2014)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (died 1980)

1930 – Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (died 2011)

1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1963)

1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian singer

1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (died 2017)

1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (died 1992)

1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (died 2018)

1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician

1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist (died 2022)

1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet

1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician

1942 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (died 1973)ied 2015)

1947 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer

1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist

1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Wiz Khalifa, American rapper and actor

....and on this day in history....

1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".

1971 – In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein's Mass.

1974 – Watergate scandal: US President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

2022 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. Her son Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends the throne upon her death as Charles III.

