KALW Almanac - Monday September 8, 2025
Today is Monday, the 8th of September of 2025
September 8 is the 251st day of the year
114 days remain until the end of the year.
14 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:46:19 am
and sunset will be at 7:26:48 pm
Today we will have 12 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:33 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.
The first low tide will be at 5:37 am at 0.06 feet
The first high tide was at 12:05 pm at 5.81 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:56 pm at 1.02 feet
and The final high tide in the next 24 hour will be early tomorrow morning at 12:06 am at 5.9 feet
The Moon is currently 99.2% visible
Hoo boy was that a Full Harvest Moon last night!
It's now a Waning Gibbous
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am
Today is.....
I'm on Top of It Day
International Literacy Day
National Actors Day
National Ampersand Day
National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
National Date Nut Bread Day
National Pledge of Allegiance Day
Pardon Day
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day
Star Trek Day
Virgin Mary Day
Today is also....
Accession Day (United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms) (during the reign of Charles III)
Independence Day (North Macedonia)
Martyrs' Day (Afghanistan) (date may fall on September 9, follows a non-Gregorian calendar)
National Day (Andorra), also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell
National Day (Asturias, Spain), also the feast of Our Lady of Covadonga
National Day (Extremadura, Spain), also the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Victory Day (Pakistan)
Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja (Malta)
World Physical Therapy Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (died 1904)
1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (died 1907)
1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1933)
1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (died 1989)
1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (died 2001)
1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (died 2014)
1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (died 1980)
1930 – Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (died 2011)
1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1963)
1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian singer
1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (died 2017)
1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (died 1992)
1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (died 2018)
1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician
1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist (died 2022)
1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet
1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician
1942 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist
1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (died 1973)ied 2015)
1947 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer
1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist
1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress
1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1987 – Wiz Khalifa, American rapper and actor
....and on this day in history....
1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.
1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.
1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.
1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".
1971 – In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein's Mass.
1974 – Watergate scandal: US President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.
1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.
1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.
2022 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. Her son Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends the throne upon her death as Charles III.